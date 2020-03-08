Erdogan Admits to Heavy Losses in the Hundreds Among His Occupying Forces in Syria
Ankara, SANA- The President of the Turkish regime Recep Tayyip Erdogan admitted that his occupying forces suffered heavy losses during their support of the terrorist organizations in Syria.
Turkish media sources said that Erdogan confessed in press statements on Friday during his return from Moscow that his forces have suffered heavy losses estimated to be in the hundreds during their support of the terrorist organizations as a result of the Syrian Arab Army’s operations against the terrorists.
Erdogan had been offering all kinds of support to the terrorists since the beginning of the terrorist war against Syria, and allowed tens of thousands of foreign terrorists to enter the country through the Turkish borders.
During the two past weeks, the Turkish regime tried to rally all its terrorist mercenaries, providing them with advanced weapons and carrying out fierce attacks on the Syrian Army’s posts in Saraqeb, southern Idleb, and some areas in Hama and Aleppo countryside under cover fire by his soldiers, with the aim of reoccupying the areas which had been liberated by the Syrian Army, but all these attempts have failed and all the attackers who include tens of Turkish soldiers were eliminated.
Baraa Ali / Hazem Sabbagh
