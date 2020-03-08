Zakharova: Syria Has Full Right to Eliminate Terrorists from Its Territories
Moscow, SANA- Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova reiterated that Syria has full right to eliminate terrorist organizations in its territories.
Zakharova’s remarks came during a press conference in Moscow on Friday.
Zakharova stressed on the need for eliminating terrorist organizations in Syria, pointing out to Moscow’s consistent position regarding that.
She indicated that the agreement on cessation of hostilities in Idleb ,which has been announced on Thursday reaffirms the continuation of combating terrorism in all its forms.
Hayba Sleman/Shaza
