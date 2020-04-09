Data Suggests COVID-19 Disproportionately Affecting African Americans
Thu 6:36 PM, Apr 09, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Amid a statewide surge in coronavirus cases in Kentucky, some data from certain areas suggests that COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting one demographic: African Americans.
28 percent of Lexington's COVID-19 patients are black. The total population of African Americans in Lexington is much smaller than that, it's 15 percent. (Source: LFCHD)
Kentucky’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now up to 1,452.
About 12 percent of Kentucky’s confirmed coronavirus cases are in African American patients. (Note: Demographic information is known for less than two thirds of total cases statewide.) In Lexington, 28 percent of COVID-19 patients are black – yet African Americans make up only 15 percent of the city’s population.
Lexington is not alone. A CDC report released Wednesday found that a third of COVID-19 hospitalizations that researchers analyzed were African American patients. That is nearly double the proportion of the population in the areas where those patients live. Researchers suggested that black populations “might be disproportionately affected by COVID-19” but added that the findings need to be confirmed with more data.
During a Facebook live event on Thursday afternoon, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department held a discussion with Pastor Keith Tyler, president of Lexington’s Interdenominational Pastoral Fellowship, Board of Health Chair Kacy Allen-Bryant, community activist Devine Carama and Commissioner of Health Dr. Kraig Humbaugh about the troubling trend. (You can watch the full conversation above.)
The community leaders spoke about historical barriers and structures that have contributed to economic and health conditions that put African Americans at a disadvantage, as well as how social isolation is a shock to cultural norms. They also said there needs to be more awareness.
