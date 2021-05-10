Amid al-Aqsa Flare-up, Iran FM Says Israel Steals People’s Land, Shoots Them in Holy Mosque
Monday, 10 May 2021 7:46 PM
Palestinians clash with Israeli forces at the al-Aqsa mosque compound on May 10, 2021. (Photo by AFP)
Iran’s foreign minister says the apartheid regime of Israel not only steals people’s land and homes, but also shoots innocent worshippers in one of the holiest mosques for Muslims.
Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in a post on his Twitter account on Monday in reference to the latest wave of violence by the Israeli forces against the Palestinian people in Jerusalem al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque, which has so far seen hundreds of Palestinians injured, many in critical condition, after several days of violent clashes.
Al-Aqsa Mosque and Bab al-Amoud (Damascus) Gate in Jerusalem al-Quds' Old City as well as Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood have witnessed a spike in Israeli atrocities in recent weeks.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society announced that at least 305 Palestinians were injured on Monday alone, several in critical condition, after they were attacked by Israeli forces who fired stun grenades and rubber bullets in clashes outside al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds.
In his tweet, the Iranian foreign minister censured the Israeli regime's moves against the Palestinian people and said, "It wasn't enough for the Israeli regime to steal people’s land & homes; create an Apartheid regime and refuse to vaccinate civilians under illegal occupation."
"It had to shoot innocent worshippers inside Islam's 3rd Holiest Mosque upon Islam's Holiest Eid," in reference to the upcoming Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
Zarif discusses Jerusalem al-Quds tensions with Turkish counterpart
Later on Monday, Zarif called his Turkish counterpart, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, to discuss the latest situation in Jerusalem al-Quds and other developments in the occupied Palestinian territories.
The two foreign ministers agreed that if the Monday session of the United Nations Security Council failed to reach a conclusion on how to end Israel's aggression against Palestinians, Iran and Turkey should take advantage of the United Nations General Assembly as well as the extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to address this issue.
In another development on Monday, Zarif made a phone call to head of the political bureau of Hamas resistance movement, Ismail Haniyeh, during which the two sides discussed the latest developments in the occupied territories and the Israeli acts of aggression against Palestinian people.
During the call, Haniyeh urged Iran’s continued support for the resistance of the Palestinian people.
Zarif, for his part, declared Iran’s solidarity with Palestine while condemning brutal assaults of the usurping regime of Israel against the fasting Palestinian people.
Iran’s foreign minister also condemned Israel's attack on the al-Aqsa Mosque during which scores of Palestinians were killed and injured.
Zarif also stressed Iran’s all-out support for the rights of the Palestinian people and the cause of Palestine.
Zarif informed Haniyeh of his previous call to his Turkish counterpart in order to play an active role within the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to support the resistance of the Palestinian people.
The latest rounds of Israeli aggression have drawn a wave of condemnations from across the globe.
In a statement on Monday, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) lambasted the forced eviction of Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and other parts of occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds, saying the condemned Israeli move is in sheer violation of international law.
It stressed that it is very “concerned” about the current surge of violence in Jerusalem al-Quds, particularly on the holy al-Aqsa Mosque Compound, and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.
No comments:
Post a Comment