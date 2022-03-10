DPRK National Aerospace Development Administration Inspected
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, inspected the National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA).
He was accompanied by Department Director Yu Jin and Deputy Department Director Kim Jong Sik of the WPK Central Committee.
The respected General Secretary was greeted on the spot by leading officials of the NADA and the Academy of Defence Science.
Kim Jong Un learned in detail, from leading officials of the NADA, about the process of scientific research and development intended to hit the goals for attainment of space defence science and technology set forth at the Eighth WPK Congress and the Fourth Plenary Meeting of the Eighth WPK Central Committee.
After acquainting himself with the development and preparations of optical photographing equipment, video transmitter and other communication data transceivers and various kinds of sensors and devices for satellite, he heard reports on the major test results recently conducted by the NADA.
He expressed his great satisfaction over the fact that they confirmed the aerospace photographing method, the operating characteristics of high-resolution photographing equipment and the reliability of image transmission system through the recent important tests.
Seeing the vertical and oblique high-resolution images on specific ground regions taken through the major tests, he highly appreciated the successes the NADA has recently made in settling the image composing and processing technology, the ability of processing a large volume of data communication, the accuracy of control command system, the technology of communication encryption, etc., true to the Party’s policy on space development.
The development of a reconnaissance satellite takes an important share in attaining the five major goals for developing the defence capability set forth at the Eighth Party Congress, he said, stressing once again the strategic significance of the reconnaissance satellite in enhancing the war deterrent of the state and the capability for preparing for war.
Saying that the development of reconnaissance satellite is not merely a scientific research work for the development of information-gathering means, but a work for the protection of the sovereignty and national interests, the exercise of the legitimate rights to self-defence and the elevation of national prestige, he stressed that this urgent project for perfecting the country’s war preparedness capacity by improving the state’s war deterrent is the supreme revolutionary task, a political and military priority task to which the Party and the government attach the most importance.
He called on the officials, scientists and technicians in the space and defence science research sectors to successfully accomplish the development of a Korean-style reconnaissance satellite within the period set by the Party Central Committee by getting united and closely cooperating with each other, true to the WPK’s policies for aerospace development and national defence development.
The General Secretary also learned about the construction of the Academy of Space Science and a cosmic environment experiment centre.
Noting that it is very important to lay a solid material and technical foundation for the field of space science research so as to attain the high sci-tech goal for space conquest set forth by the state, he stressed the need to give more state support to the space science research sector and examine the important measures for its steady development.
He said that it is the Party’s important strategic and tactical policy on bolstering the national defence capability to keep a close eye on and distinguish the character of hostile military actions against the DPRK committed by the aggression troops of the US imperialism and its vassal forces in and around the Korean peninsula and enhance the capability for controlling situation and improve the rapid counteraction capability of the armed forces of the state according to the relevant situations. And he set forth the militant goals related to the development and operation of the reconnaissance satellite in the period of the five-year plan to implement this policy.
He noted that the purpose of developing and operating the military reconnaissance satellite is to provide the armed forces of the DPRK with real-time information on military actions against it by the aggression troops of the US imperialism and its vassal forces in south Korea, Japan and the Pacific. And he said that the Party Central Committee fully supports the decision of the National Aerospace Development Administration on diversely putting a lot of military reconnaissance satellites into sun-synchronous polar orbit in the period of the five-year plan so as to possess the strong capability for gathering intelligence by satellites.
He expressed high expectation and belief that the space and national defence scientific research sectors would demonstrate to the full the heroic mettle of the defence scientific group remaining boundlessly faithful to the Party and the revolution by rising up in the scientific and research campaign to thoroughly carry out the strategic plan of the Party Central Committee and making strenuous efforts.
Cherishing in their hearts the militant task set forth by the respected General Secretary, all the officials, scientists and technicians made a pledge of loyalty to defend the great dignity of the state with cutting-edge defence science, greatly encouraged by his deep trust that gives invincible strength.
2022-03-10
