Brilliant DPRK Commander Defends Socialism
Chairman Kim Jong Il was a brilliant commander who defended and added further brilliance to socialism in the face of trying ordeals and adversity unprecedented in history.
The struggle to defend socialism was the grimmest ever in history, which was waged in the closing years of the previous century.
At that time, the allied imperialist forces, who were seized with dizziness by the collapse of socialism in different countries, concentrated their all-out offensive on stifling socialist Korea for the complete “end” of socialism in the world. The general offensive was an unheard-of pressure and challenge for the DPRK, small in territory and population. Obstacles standing in the way of operating industrial establishments and, worse still, severe natural calamities hit the country in succession, thus dealing a heavy blow to the Korean people’s livelihood. Many people expressed their concern over the destiny of socialist Korea.
This being the situation, Kim Jong Il, who assumed the responsibility for the destiny of socialist Korea, found a solution to saving the destiny of the country and people in administering Songun politics. He directed great efforts to steadily building up overall national strength while concentrating all efforts on strengthening the military capability. As a result, the National Defence Commission, which deals with the issue of national defence directly linked to the supreme interests of the state, took the position of the supreme military leadership body of state power as well as a general defence management organ and established a state mechanism which organizes and guides, and commands the overall national defence work, including all the country’s armed forces and munitions industry.
With the establishment of the state mechanism centred on the National Defence Commission, a reliable guarantee of sovereignty conducive to pursuing Songun politics in a comprehensive way was provided in the DPRK. As Songun politics was established as a basic political mode of socialism, the country could defend its sovereignty and triumphantly advance the cause of socialism even in the face of trials and difficulties.
Putting forward military affairs as the most important affairs of the state and military power as the greatest national power, Kim Jong Il continued his long journey of Songun-based leadership. He visited soldiers on an island post by travelling through the stormy sea on a small speed boat, service personnel in the frontline post by pushing his car with his shoulders on a high and rugged cliff, and others at Panmunjom along the dangerous Military Demarcation Line. The number of the units in the field of the armed forces he visited from 1995 to 2011, the last year of his life, reached more than 2 490 units.
Under his leadership, the Korean People’s Army was fully prepared as elite ranks of devotedly defending the leader and has grown into an invincible army that is equipped with powerful means of attack and defence capable of defeating any aggressor forces at a single stroke at any moment. The all-people, nationwide defence system has been further consolidated with the result that the level of arming all the people has been raised as never before and the fortification of the whole country accomplished more perfectly. The self-supporting defence industry of the country has been able to fully provide military hardware and combat technical equipment necessary for bolstering up its defence capabilities and to readily manufacture any weapons.
This is not all. Kim Jong Il advanced a grand plan of building a thriving socialist country and energetically led an all-people march for a great upsurge to this end. Accordingly, the country’s science and technology have made rapid progress, modern factories and enterprises mushroomed in different parts of the country, and the land realignment and gravity-fed waterway projects pushed vigorously to give a facelift to the country. Such socialist policies as free medical care and free education have been enforced as ever before even in hard difficulties and lots of monumental edifices conducive to the promotion of people’s well-being have sprung up in all parts of the country.
Therefore, the hostile forces’ scheme to stifle the DPRK was smashed to pieces, and Korean-style socialism could shine brilliantly as an invincible fortress of world socialism.
Even the VOA commented at the time that the world must acknowledge Kim Jong Il, chairman of the National Defence Commission, as an outstanding political leader yet to be known in the world, a socialist statesman with absolute faith in and loyalty to socialism and fortitude, and a military commander.
2022-04-09
No comments:
Post a Comment