Ethiopians, Eritreans to Hold Rally Against HR6600, S3199
wendimagegn — April 10, 2022
ADDIS ABABA—Eritrea viva posted in its twitter page that Ethiopians and Eritreans have finalized preparations to hold rally in California against HR6600 and S3199.
The rally would target at calling on US Congressman, Brad Sherman in California to unseat the bills since the sanctions are dangerous to severely damage people.
The rally will be held on April 11, 2022 in California and its environs to urge the congress man stand for peace in Ethiopia and Eritrea rejecting the bills.
Congressman Brad Sherman represents California’s San Fernando Valley and currently a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee as well as a senior member of the House Financial Services Committee.
The rally will be held by Ethiopians and Eritreans along with friends of Ethiopia and Eritrea with a view to opposing to the two bills deliberately formulated against Ethiopia’s transformation and its people wellbeing.
Eritrea viva added,“Ethiopians, Eritreans and their friends should never be silent.
Furthermore, the crumb of TPLF gang is composed of Ethno-Nazi criminals supported by the “free and democratic world.”
The U.S. and EU must stoppopping up such criminals and cruel groups. Break the silence, #NoMore. Ethiopia and Eritrea prevail, it underscores.
BY MISGANAW ASNAKE
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SUNDAY EDITION 10 APRIL 2022
