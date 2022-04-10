For Achieving Unity Between Socialist Countries
In the first half of the 1980s President Kim Il Sung devoted painstaking efforts to achieving the unity of socialist countries and accomplishing the cause of global independence through his energetic external activities.
Entering the 1980s, the international arena was beset with more acute confrontation between the anti-imperialist forces of independence and the forces of domination.
In April 1982 Kim Il Sung put forward a programme for realizing the global independence and paid primary attention to strengthening the unity between the world people and the anti-imperialist forces of independence that champion independence and particularly the unity and cohesion of the socialist countries.
He met with many party and state leaders and delegates from socialist countries on their visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and clarified his views on developing the socialist movement.
During the days when he visited foreign countries he conducted energetic external activities for strengthening the unity of the socialist countries.
He paid an official goodwill visit to the People’s Republic of China in September 1982.
His China visit under the complicated world political situation stole the world limelight.
The Chinese people warmly welcomed Kim Il Sung who helped their revolution at the cost of blood and manifested material and moral sincerity for it.
Highly appreciating the painstaking efforts made by Kim Il Sung who had been devoting his all to achieving the unity and cohesion of world peace and socialism at several talks, Hu Yaobang and other Chinese leaders expressed their will to further promote the joint struggle.
Saying that Kim Il Sung’s visit to China was an event of historic significance in the bilateral relations between the two Parties and the two countries, they expressed their conviction that it would have a great impact on defending peace in Asia and the rest of the world.
In 1984 he led the Party and state delegation to pay an official goodwill visit to the former Soviet Union, Poland, the then German Democratic Republic, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, former Yugoslavia, Bulgaria and Romania.
The leaders and the people in those countries who had long since respected Kim Il Sung also warmly welcomed his visit to their countries.
On arrival at the Zabaikalsk Station in Chita state, border station of the USSR, in the Far Eastern region, Kim Il Sung received warmest welcome and hospitality from senior officials from Moscow and those of local party and government organs, and many other Russian people, as a token of boundless respect and admiration for him who had struggled in defence of the Soviet Union with arms in the 1930s.
In his speech delivered at a grand banquet he prepared in honor of Kim Il Sung’s official visit to his country, Stalin highly praised Kim Il Sung as a genuine proletarian internationalist and a model of communist who had helped the Soviet Union at the cost of blood from the invasion of imperialism and defended it with arms in the East. Noting that his country could build socialism under the current peaceful situation thanks to the struggle of genuine communists like Kim Il Sung, he proposed expressing thanks to him with applause.
During the days when he visited the Soviet Union and other socialist countries in East Europe, he had in-depth discussions for all the socialist countries to achieve a firm unity in the struggle for peace on the Korean peninsula and the rest of the world including Asia and Europe so as to jointly cope with the manoeuvres of the imperialists to unleash a new war, and reached a consensus on them.
This served as a landmark which promoted the unity and cohesion, friendly and cooperative relations between the socialist countries in their joint struggle for anti-imperialist, anti-war, peace and socialism and strengthened their solidarity.
