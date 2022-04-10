Oratorical Meeting of Youth and Students Held in DPRK
An oratorical meeting of youth and students was held at the Central Youth Hall on April 8 in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un’s assumption of the top posts of the Workers’ Party of Korea and the state.
It was attended by Ri Tu Song, department director of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, Mun Chol, chairman of the Central Committee of the Socialist Patriotic Youth League, youth league officials and youth and students.
They highly praised the undying exploits of Kim Jong Un who opened up a new era of self-sustenance and prosperity, the our-state-first era, unprecedented in the nation’s history of 5 000 years, and put the dignity and national power of the Republic on the highest eminence.
They stressed that as the Party and the revolution are guided by Kim Jong Un who carries forward the intention of President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il, the sacred history of the people-first principle, in which all the dreams and ideals of the people will come true, is given continuity.
They ardently appealed to the audience to add lustre to the honour of the patriotic youth in the historic advance towards a fresh victory of the revolution under the flag of the Socialist Patriotic Youth League, bearing deep in mind the noble intention of the respected General Secretary Kim Jong Un of the WPK.
