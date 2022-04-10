Seminars Held in the DPRK
Seminars were held in provinces of the DPRK to celebrate the 110th birth anniversary of President Kim Il Sung.
Present there were Party and administrative officials, officials of working people's organizations and information workers in charge of theory from Party cadres training institutions and the fields of education, literature and arts, media and preservation of revolutionary relics in provinces.
Presented to the seminars were papers explaining in depth the revolutionary achievements of the President.
Speakers praised the President as the Sun of Juche who authored the immortal Juche idea and thus ushered in a new era of development in the history of mankind.
They lauded him as the founding father of socialist Korea who built on this land a socialist country centred on the masses of the people, in which the people’s long-cherished desire was realized, with his noble idea of believing in the people as in heaven and leadership.
They stressed that the President was an ever-victorious and iron-willed brilliant commander as he defeated the powerful Japanese and US imperialists in the lifetime of his generation with his gifted military wisdom and stratagem and outstanding commanding art.
And they explained that he was a veteran statesman recognized by the world who made immortal contributions to the human cause of independence under the banner of independence and international justice.
They expressed their will to accomplish the revolutionary cause of Juche under the guidance of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, holding the President in the highest esteem as the Sun of Juche for all eternity.
