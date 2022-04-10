SRF Leaders Brief UN AU Envoys About Their Initiative to End Sudan’s Crisis
April 9, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) on Saturday briefed the United Nations and the African Union envoys about their initiative to end the political stalemate and accelerate the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement (JPA).
Hadi Idriss, Malik Agar and Tahir Hajar on Saturday held a meeting with UNITAMS Head Volker Perthes and AU Envoy Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt to discuss ways to end the political crisis through an intra-Sudanese dialogue.
Idriss, a member of the Sovereign Council and SRF Chairman briefed the diplomats on their initiative launched last March after a meeting held in Ad Damazin.
After the meeting, a spokesman for the Gathering of Sudan Liberation Forces told the Sudan Tribune that the SRF leaders spoke about the need to focus on resolving the strife through a Sudanese led dialogue.
“We mentioned the numerous initiatives, which have reached about 41 initiatives and we pointed out the need to unify them in one framework in order to facilitate the solution process,” he added.
Osman was keen to distance themselves from a peace plan disclosed recently making the military component the founding and sponsoring authority of the transition. He said the SRF absolutely refuses to hand over power exclusively to the army.
Al-Burhan’s media adviser this week spoke about the formation of a new transitional government in the coming days giving the impression they are not keen to abide by the United Nations and the African Union efforts.
Sources told Reuters that the draft deal “had support from some political parties aligned with the military, former rebels who signed a peace deal in 2020, and some tribal and religious leaders”.
On Saturday, the National Consensus alliance, a coalition of FFC splinter groups that backed the coup of General al-Burhan, welcomed an invitation from the SRF leaders to discuss ways to end the current crisis.
A spokesman for the National Consensus, Mohamed Zakaria, called in a statement on Saturday to unify the different initiatives.
The SRF initiative calls to restore the transitional government on the basis of the constitutional declaration of 2019 and hold a national dialogue involving all the political forces to discuss governance, constitution-making, and elections.
The three SRF leaders who are also members of the Sovereign Council on April 5 met with Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to brief him about their initiative.
(ST)
