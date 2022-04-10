Stamp Show Opens in DPRK
A stamp show opened at the Korean Stamp Exhibition House on April 8 in celebration of the 110th birth anniversary of President Kim Il Sung.
On display at the show venue are a photo of stamps portraying the smiling President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il and stamps dealing with the revolutionary career and exploits of the President.
Also exhibited are stamps showing the successes made by the Korean people in the annals of creation and construction and those intensively showing the present reality of the country where the intention and desire of the President and the Chairman are being translated into reality.
And there are stamps on different themes presented by philatelists.
The ceremony was attended by Ju Chang Il, department director of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, officials concerned, officials and employees of the State Stamp Bureau of the DPRK, and philatelists in Pyongyang.
Ju Chang Il made an opening address.
After the ceremony, the participants looked round the venue of the show.
2022-04-09
