Israeli Forces Gun Down 3 Palestinian Youths in Violent Attacks Across West Bank
Sunday, 12 November 2023 2:04 AM
File photo of the Israeli regime's forces in the occupied West Bank
Israeli forces have fatally shot three Palestinian young men in violent raids across the occupied West Bank.
The Palestinian Health Ministry announced the fatalities on Saturday, noting that one of those killed was from the northern city of Jenin, while the other two were from the southwestern town of Arraba.
The official Palestinian Wafa news agency cited Wissam Bakr, the director of Jenin Governmental Hospital, as identifying the young male killed in the city as 19-year-old Amir Maher al-Qaisi.
The agency added that another Palestinian was injured during the regime forces' attack on Jenin and its refugee camp.
The raid saw the troops invading the city from various directions, deploying military vehicles and bulldozers and positioning snipers on the rooftops of several homes, it said.
Israeli forces kill two more Palestinian young men and injure several others in violent raids across the occupied West Bank.
"The forces [then] began vandalizing infrastructure and roads and destroying a number of power transformers in the city and in the vicinity of the refugee camp," Wafa reported.
It added that following the attack, power outages were reported in the Jenin camp and its surroundings.
The attack prompted confrontations with the locals, during which the regime's forces opened live fire on civilians, causing casualties.
No further information was provided on two Palestinian youths who were killed by Israeli forces in the town of Arraba.
The regime has escalated its violent raids across the West Bank, killing over 180 Palestinians throughout the occupied territory, since October 7, when it launched a war of aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip.
More than 11,000 Palestinians, including 4,506 children, have been killed, and 27,490 others injured since the regime started the Gaza war in response to an operation staged by the territory's resistance groups.
Reporting on Friday, the World Health Organization said a Palestinian child is being killed on average every 10 minutes in Gaza, warning that “nowhere and no one is safe" under Israel's relentless onslaught against the coastal territory.
