Al-Burhan at the Saudi African summit in Riyadh on November 10, 2023
November 10, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – In a speech delivered at the Saudi-African Summit on Saturday, Sudan’s de facto ruler, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, strongly criticized the backing of regional countries for the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and accused them of being “partners in the crimes committed against the Sudanese people.”
Al-Burhan participated in the Saudi-African summit held in Riyadh on Saturday alongside African leaders who attended the conference, including President Salva Kiir, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Chadian President Mohamed Kaka. The latter called for support for his country in confronting the influx of refugees from Sudan.
Al-Burhan expressed concern that RSF forces, in conflict with the Sudanese army for seven months, are fueling tribal tensions that could potentially lead to the fragmentation of the Sudanese state. He lamented the support these “terrorist groups” receive from certain regional and international entities without explicitly naming them. However, reports suggest Chad and the UAE may be involved.
The head of the Sovereign Council criticized the equation of the state with the rebellious force, emphasizing that this mischaracterization comes from certain countries and regional organizations.
In a distributed written statement, he highlighted the presence of mercenaries from countries like Chad, South Sudan, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Mali, Niger, and Central Africa fighting alongside RSF. Still, he did not include this information in his summit speech.
During a meeting on the sidelines of the conference with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Al-Burhan reaffirmed Sudan’s commitment to the Jeddah process for resolving the Sudanese crisis. He reaffirmed Sudan’s acceptance of engaging with the “terrorist Rapid Support Militia” as part of this process, blaming the RSF for hindering the implementation of an agreement reached in May, which required withdrawing combatants to cantonment sites outside urban areas.
Al-Burhan also engaged with South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir, Djibouti’s President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, and the head of IGAD, briefing them on the ongoing talks in Jeddah and the situation in Sudan with a focus on efforts to halt the conflict.
