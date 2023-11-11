South Sudan’s Kiir in Egypt for Talks on Sudan Peace Process
President Salva Kiir waves to First Vice President Riek Machar before departing to Addis Ababa, August 7, 2023 (PPU)
November 6, 2023 (JUBA) – South Sudan President Salva Kiir is in Egypt for talks on Sudan’s conflict, days after the resumption of ceasefire talks in Saudi Arabia.
Kiir is expected to hold talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
The office of the president, in a statement issued extended to Sudan Tribune, said the two leaders would discuss various issues related to joint cooperation between both countries.
“The visit aims at strengthening relations between Juba and Cairo in various fields, besides discussions on regional and international matters of concern,” it noted.
South Sudan’s minister of Foreign Affairs, James Pitia Morgan said a range of issues, including Sudan’s war and the conflict in Gaza would also be discussed.
“This visit and the meeting are taking place at a crucial time when the leaders have a lot to discuss and forge a harmonious, cohesive, mutual understanding and cordial approach to resolve the issues which are plaguing the region., not least the issue of Sudan and the Gaza situation between Israel and Palestine”, said Morgan.
“I am hopeful that the outcome will address the matters of peace, security, and political stability in the region and strengthen bilateral relations”, he added.
The visit to Egypt comes less than six months since President Kiir and several leaders in the region met in Cairo in July 2023, to attend the Sudan neighbours summit which was convened to “develop effective mechanisms” for peaceful resolution of the situation in Sudan through regional and international efforts.
The meeting, chaired by El-Sisi, attracted representatives from seven countries that border Sudan, including South Sudan, Egypt, Chad, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Libya and the Central African Republic (CAR).
