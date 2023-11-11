US Occupation Forces Attacked in Northeast Syria
By Al Mayadeen English
Today 12:59
The US occupation forces in Syria are once again being attacked as the Resistance ups its game against the US occupation forces.
The US occupation forces in Rmelan, northeastern Syria, were attacked by the Islamic Resistance, informed sources told Al Mayadeen on Friday.
The town, located in an area controlled by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) houses a US occupation base, with the region being the target for numerous Resistance operations as anger grows with the US over its support of the Israeli occupation's maniacal genocide in Gaza.
As anti-US sentiment grows and the occupation forces grow increasingly unwelcome, operations carried out by the Iraqi Resistance have thus far, according to US figures, caused 56 casualties among US forces in 46 operations carried out since October 17.
Just on Friday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that its Resistance fighters launched UAV attacks on the US occupation's Al-Tanf base in Syria, with direct hits confirmed.
Relentless attacks
A rocket strike targeted US forces at Ain al-Assad base in western Iraq three consecutive times a few hours apart with different weapons that hit their targets, our correspondent reported on Thursday.
"The first bombing was carried out through a rocket strike, while the second bombing was carried out through a drone strike," our correspondent detailed.
Later, the US base of Harir in northern Iraq also came under attack with drones, the responsibility of which was claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.
The Resistance group issued a statement, saying, "Our freedom fighters targeted the US occupation base of Harir with two drones that directly hit their targets."
On Wednesday, as well, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced having targeted the US occupation's base in the Green Village in the depths of Syrian territories with drones in three separate operations. Additionally, US forces in al-Shadadi, also in the depths of Syria, came under attack.
The list goes on.
The Secretary-General of Iraqi Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, Abu Alaa al-Walai, affirmed that the Resistance operations in Iraq will not stop unless Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip cease.
"There will be no truce with the US occupation in Iraq unless a genuine and binding ceasefire is established in the Gaza Strip," he stated.
He further noted that the safe withdrawal of US forces from Iraq depends on the secure and continuous arrival of humanitarian aid convoys to Gaza.
Al-Walai reaffirmed the strong commitment of Islamic resistance in Iraq to support Palestine, its people, and its resistance efforts.
