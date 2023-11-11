Zimbabwe’s Blueberry Producers Aims Chinese Market
By Xinhua
November 11, 2023
After exporting fresh citruses to China, blueberry producers in Zimbabwe are aiming to ship the nutritious berries to the vast Chinese market.
China presents a lucrative market for Zimbabwe’s blueberries, said Clarence Mwale, CEO of Fair-Mark, a company that supports exporters in meeting sourcing requirements for international markets.
As a major blueberry exporter in the Southern Africa region, Zimbabwe has traditionally exported the berries to the EU and Britain.
“We were very interested to see that there is a huge demand for Zimbabwean citrus in China, we also got very good response for Zimbabwean blueberries into China,” Mwale told Xinhua Friday following a visit to China. “We are hoping that we get approval for blueberries soon enough so that we can start moving blueberries.”
Last year Zimbabwe signed a trade protocol with China for the export of citruses, including sweet oranges, mandarins, grapefruits, lemons, limes and bitter oranges.
