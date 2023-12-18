100 Killed, 100 Under Rubble in New Jabalia Massacre
By Al Mayadeen English
The strikes in the Jabalia refugee camp have killed at least 100 Palestinians, and another missile attack on a house resulted in the killing of 24 people from the Shehab family.
Israeli occupation forces conducted deadly attacks across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, targeting a refugee camp in the north, a hospital in the south, and massacring scores, including a teenage girl who had previously lost her family and leg in an earlier strike.
According to Gaza's Health Ministry, the strikes in the Jabalia refugee camp killed at least 90 Palestinians, and another missile attack on a house resulted in the killing of 24 people from the Shehab family.
A medical professional stated that numerous individuals were either killed or injured in the Shehab family residence and nearby structures. It is believed that a substantial number of people, mainly women and children, are still trapped under the rubble. Still, due to the intense Israeli bombing, it is impossible to remove the debris and rescue them.
In Deir al-Balah, located in central Gaza, medical professionals reported the killing of 12 Palestinians with dozens more reported wounded. In Rafah, situated in the south, an Israeli airstrike on a house resulted in the martyrdom of at least four. Bystanders hurried to the building to aid those trapped under the debris. Mahmoud Jarbou, a nearby resident, described the explosion "as powerful as an earthquake."
Meanwhile, the intensification of airstrikes in the southern regions has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis, leading to desperate scenes of malnourished families clamoring for food and water.
The Israeli aggression has resulted in the displacement of approximately 1.9 million people, constituting about 80 percent of Gaza's population, according to United Nations estimates.
Yet another war crime
A tank shell from the Israeli occupation forces struck the maternity building within Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, resulting in the killing of a 13-year-old girl named Dina Abu Mohsen, as reported by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf al-Qudra.
Al-Qudra mentioned that Dina had already suffered the loss of her father, mother, two siblings, and one of her legs in a previous Israeli shelling in al-Amal neighborhood in Khan Younis a few weeks earlier.
However, this is not an isolated incident as Dina is one of the thousands of children who have fallen victim to the relentless Israeli onslaught since the beginning of this genocidal war on Gaza.
