69 Days of Israeli Genocide: Over 100 Martyrs in Gaza Today
By Al Mayadeen English
On the 69th day of the Israeli war on Gaza, the occupation forces committed new atrocities in the north, center, and south of the Gaza Strip.
A new massacre was committed by the Israeli occupation in Jabalia al-Balad, located in northern Gaza Strip, on Thursday, according to Al Mayadeen's correspondent who underscored that over 100 people have been martyred at the location.
An Israeli raid targeted and destroyed buildings in the neighborhood, and our correspondent reported that dozens of martyrs have been recovered from under the rubble so far.
In parallel, it was reported that the occupation also carried out a series of intense raids on Jabalia, al-Zaytoun, and al-Shujaiya. The raids also actively aimed at preventing ambulance crews from reaching the targeted regions, and the Civil Defense spokesperson said that artillery shells were falling on the heads of citizens randomly in these areas.
Our correspondent also pointed out that occupation snipers targeted two children, no more than 6 years old, and that occupation artillery fired shells randomly at the al-Saftawi area, north of Gaza City.
Alongside these attacks targeting the north of the Strip, our correspondent also underscored that the occupation targeted the city of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.
Moreover, in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that the occupation committed two horrific massacres, pointing out that more than 100 martyrs, most of them displaced, were killed by hysterical Israeli air strikes in the past five hours.
Gazans face 'darkest chapter of their history since 1948': UNRWA
The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees warned Wednesday that the people of Gaza were "running out of time and options" amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Strip.
"They face bombardment, deprivation and disease in an ever-shrinking space," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini told the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva.
Lazzarini described the situation in Gaza as "hell on earth".
People in the Strip were "facing the darkest chapter of their history since 1948, and it has been a painful history," he expressed.
"Israel's" relentless bombardment and ground invasion in Gaza has left the Strip in ruins, killing more than 18,600 people, mostly women and children, according to the Ministry of Health in the Strip.
The UN estimates that 1.9 million of Gaza's 2.4 million people have been displaced and are receiving goods from only around 100 aid trucks per day.
"We are very far from an adequate humanitarian response," Lazzarini said.
