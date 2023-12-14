72 Military Vehicles in 72 Hours – Resistance Roundup – DAY 69
December 14, 2023
(Image: Palestine Chronicle)
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
Al-Qassam fighters killed 36 soldiers, wounded dozens more and seized equipment belonging to Israeli military personnel, according to Al-Qassam Brigades.
Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced that in the past 72 hours, its fighters had destroyed 72 military vehicles and killed 36 Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip.
Abu Obeida, spokesman for the al-Qassam Brigades, said in a statement on Telegram that “the Qassam Mujahideen were able during the last 72 hours to completely or partially destroy 72 military vehicles.”
Al-Qassam fighters also killed 36 soldiers and wounded dozens more.
Qassam Snipers
The Qassam Brigades announced earlier on Thursday that it had sniped 14 Israeli officers and soldiers and destroyed 20 tanks and personnel carriers in various axes inside the Gaza Strip.
Later, Al-Qassam said in brief statements on the Telegram platform that its fighters were able to “snipe four Zionist soldiers northwest of Gaza City, and targeted three Zionist vehicles with Al-Yassin 105 shells in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.”
It added that its fighters targeted four personnel carriers and two Israeli Merkava tanks north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip with Al-Yassin-105 shells, in addition to targeting two Merkava tanks with Al-Yassin-105 shells southeast of Khan Yunis.
Later on Thursday evening, the Brigades said their fighters destroyed an Israeli tank in the city of Khan Yunis with a Yassin 105 shell, setting it on fire.
Al-Qassam also said that it had shelled Israeli crowds at the Sufa military support site with a rocket barrage.
“Our mujahideen and the al-Quds Brigades shelled a gathering of enemy forces penetrating the eastern axis of Khan Yunis with mortar shells,” it said.
Below are summaries provided by Al-Qassam Brigades and Al-Quds Brigades, the military wings for Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad respectively, as communicated on Telegram.
Al-Qassam
Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, said:
“Our fighters confirmed the killing of 36 soldiers and the injury or death of dozens of other Zionist soldiers, as well as seizing equipment and belongings of some of them, following the targeting of the invading Zionist forces with shells and anti-armor and anti-personnel explosive devices, engaging them at point-blank range, targeting their rescue teams, and carrying out successful sniper operations against their soldiers.
“(The fighters) also targeted headquarters and field command rooms, shelled military gatherings with mortar shells and short-range rockets on all fronts of the battle, and directed rocket barrages towards various targets at different ranges inside the Zionist entity.”
Al-Quds Brigades
Al-Quds Brigades fighters said that they engaged in fierce clashes in all axes of advancement, using shells and machine guns.
They also bombarded Israeli military gatherings in the following areas: Sofa, Al-Zaytoun, Netzarim, Tamin Totah Hill, and Khan Younis.
The fighters sniped an Israeli soldier on the axis of advance in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood west of Gaza City.
They also targeted several Israeli military vehicles.
Six Israeli soldiers were killed in a joint operation by Al-Qassam and Al-Quds Brigades, according to the statement.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
