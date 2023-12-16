Army Chief: Enemies’ 'Dirty Hands' Clearly Seen in Iran Terrorist Attack
Saturday, 16 December 2023 3:24 PM
Chief Commander of the Iranian Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi
The enemies’ dirty hands are clearly seen in the bloody terrorist attack on a police headquarters in Rask, Iran’s chief commander of the Army says.
On Friday, 11 police forces were killed in the attack and seven more were wounded. Some of the injured are in critical condition. The Pakistan-based so-called Jaish-ul-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility for the assault.
Southeastern Iran terrorist assault claims 11 police lives
A terrorist attack on a police post in southeastern Iran has left at least 11 police forces dead.
In a message to Iran’s Police Chief Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan on Saturday, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said the “blind” terrorist attack portrayed a plot by enemies to undermine unity among Muslims.
Mousavi said his forces would provide full support for the Iranian Police, expressing confidence the perpetrators would be identified and brought to justice.
The United Nations denounced the vicious terrorist attack in the strongest terms on Saturday.
Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian of Iran on Saturday expressed condolences upon the loss of lives in the act of terror in Rask.
“Such terrorist moves by the enemies of progress and security of Iran will not stop the rapid trend of Iran’s development,” Amir-Abdollahian said in a message on X.
The attack was carried out around midnight. It was one of the deadliest in years in the border region.
Similar attacks have been conducted in the past. On July 23, four policemen were killed while on patrol. That was two weeks after two policemen and four assailants were killed in a shootout in the southeastern province. Jaish ul-Adl claimed the act of terror.
