Austria Unblocks 12th Package of Anti-Russian Sanctions, but It is Yet to be Approved
This was reported to journalists by a European source on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels
© EPA-EFE/ CHRISTIAN BRUNA
BRUSSELS, December 15. /TASS/. Austria has lifted its objections to the 12th package of anti-Russian sanctions, but it is yet to be adopted, a European source told reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing EU summit in Brussels.
"Yes, it has withdrawn," the source said.
The diplomat emphasized that the document was still in the process of formal adoption.
Earlier, Reuters reported, citing EU sources, that the process was blocked by Austria, who demanded that Ukraine exclude its Raiffeisen Bank International from the blacklist of companies supporting Russia.
