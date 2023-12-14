Coordinated Resistance Operations Pound Israeli Forces Across Gaza
By Al Mayadeen English
14 Dec 2023 22:31
The Israeli occupation forces have admitted to another eight injuries among their specialized Batallions in the northern and southern of the Gaza Strip.
Israeli occupation forces (IOF) have admitted to additional military casualties, which include an officer and seven soldiers who were wounded by Resistance fighters across the Gaza Strip.
The IOF spokesperson said four soldiers from the 603rd Lahav Battalion of the Combat Engineering Corps and a soldier from the 12th Battalion of the 1st Golani Brigade were seriously injured "in the battle in the southern Gaza Strip," in reference to axes of confrontation in the southern district of Khan Younis.
He also admitted that two soldiers from the Maglan Unit, a special force under the IOF's Commando Brigade, were seriously injured in the southern Gaza Strip.
Moreover, an officer enlisted under the 82nd Battalion of the Saar me-Golan 7th Armored Brigade, the oldest armored brigade of the IOF, suffered critical wounds in the northern Gaza Strip.
In the same context, The Times of Israel reported that Lieutenant Colonel Shahar Barkai was wounded in the Gaza Strip. According to the Israeli outlet, Barkai, who has substituted for the commander of the Golani's 12th Battalion, was injured alongside five others after being targeted by an explosive device.
Meanwhile, another nine of Barkai's fellow soldiers were killed in the Resistance's ambushes on Tuesday. Nine Golani troops, including soldiers and officers, were killed in a well-executed ambush, which also killed several occupation soldiers sent to rescue a force of Golani soldiers that came under attack in Gaza's al-Shujaiya.
Resistance's operations hit hard again
Following a menacing blow dealt to the occupation's 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade, the occupation regrouped to relaunch its attack on al-Shujaiya neighborhood located to the east of Gaza City. Its attacks on al-Shujaiya coincide with offensives on several other axes, including Khan Younis and al-Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.
On Thursday, the Palestinian Resistance showed, yet again, that is ready to confront and push back against invading forces, regardless of the complexities it faces. Resistance factions announced several outstanding operations, including ambushes and offensives on Israeli positions within the Gaza Strip.
A list of Resistance operations on 14/12/2023
Al-Qassam Brigades
To top off a series of operations conducted on Thursday, al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, announced that its snipers confirmed direct hits on four Israeli occupation soldiers to the northwest of Gaza City.
Al-Sheikh Radwan and al-Zaytun
Early in the morning, Hamas' military wing announced that its fighters targeted four Israeli Merkava tanks and four armored personnel carriers (APCs) in al-Sheikh Radwan.
In al-Zaytun, the Resistance announced that it targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with an al-Yassin rocket-propelled charge, confirming a direct hit.
The Brigades also confirmed that a force sent out to the battlefield in al-Sheikh Radwan targeted, using a thermobaric charge, an Israeli infantry force that had taken a position in a building located in the neighborhood, adding that the fighters also engaged an Israeli force from point-blank range.
Al-Shujaiya
In the eastern Gazan neighborhood of al-Shujaiya, al-Qassam fighters reported on an ambush that they conducted, targeting an Israeli infantry force in Hasanayn Street, killing at least 10 Israeli soldiers and officers. The fighters said that they targeted the force with a high-payload explosive device.
At around noon, the Brigades said its fighters targeted a Merkava tank with a locally produced al-Yassin charge.
The Resistance faction went on to announce that its fighters targeted three APCs in the neighborhood.
They also targeted an infantry force with anti-personnel RPG, killing and injuring the members of the force.
Northern Gaza Strip
The Brigades paired its ambushes with rocket and mortar firing operations, targeting the Israeli command HQs to the south of Gaza City with its locally produced Rajoum 114 mm multiple rocket launchers and heavy caliber mortar shells.
In Tal al-Zaatar, further to the north, al-Qassam fighters destroyed two Israeli tanks, confirming that the targeted tanks caught fire after being hit with al-Yassin 105 mm tandem charges.
The Resistance also targeted four Israeli Merkava tanks with al-Yassin charges in Beit Lahia.
Al-Qassam mortar units also launched coordinated attacks on several Israeli positions across the northern Gaza Strip.
Khan Younis
In Khan Younis, the Resistance faction targeted four APCs and two Merkava tanks located to the north of the city.
To the southeast of the city of Khan Younis, al-Qassam fighters confirmed direct hits on two Merkava tanks.
Closer to the city's center, the Brigades targeted another three Israeli Merkava tanks.
Direct combat was supplemented with a joint operation, conducted by al-Qassam Brigades and al-Quds Brigades fighters, where mortar units showered Israeli positions to the east of Khan Younis, confirming that rescue helicopters were dispatched to the scene of the attack.
In total, al-Qassam fighters targeted nine Merkava tanks, in and around Khan Younis.
Al-Quds Brigades
Moreover, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's (PIJ) al-Quds Brigades confirmed that its snipers targeted an Israeli soldier in al-Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, confirming a direct hit. The group also launched multiple rocket and mortar attacks on Israeli positions and bases, including military sites in "Nitsarim" and "Sufa".
Al-Mujahideen Brigades
Al-Mujahideen Briagdes also announced several operations on Thursday, including launching salvos of rockets at "Sderot", "Nir Oz", and "Kissufim" in the Gaza Envelope.
