Displaced People ‘Killed Point-Blank’ in Gaza School
People mourn as they collect the bodies of Palestinians killed in an Israeli airstrike
By Edna Mohamed, Farah Najjar and Ali Harb
13 Dec 2023
Exclusive video and images obtained by Al Jazeera show bodies piled up inside the Shadia Abu Ghazala School in al-Faluja area, west of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.
Rainfall triggers flooding in parts of Gaza Strip as strong winds damage makeshift tents, adding to the challenges faced by Palestinian families displaced by Israel’s war.
The Israeli army says 10 of its soldiers, including a colonel who commanded a forward base for the Golani infantry brigade, were killed in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.
At least 18,608 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7. The revised death toll in Israel stands at 1,147.
