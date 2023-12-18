GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel Bombs Al-Shifa, again | Awda under Siege | HRW: Hunger as a Weapon | 100 Killed in Jabaliya – DAY 73
December 18, 2023
Gaza reels under new massacres carried out by the Israeli army.
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
Over 100 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza.
Scores more were killed in Israeli bombardments of other parts of the Gaza Strip, while several were killed in renewed Israeli strikes at Al-Shifa hospital.
Meanwhile, four more Israeli soldiers were killed in fierce fighting as the Resistance continues to repel Israeli military advancements.
LATEST UPDATES:
Monday, December 18, 6:00 pm (GMT+3)
EGYPT’S EL-SISI: The war between Hamas and Israel constitutes a threat to Egyptian national security in particular and the Palestinian cause in general.
US SECRETARY OF DEFENSE: We are committed to confronting the threats supported by Iran in the region.
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters successfully detonated an anti-personnel “Ra’adiya” device against a zionist infantry force fortified inside a building in Beit Lahia. They then targeted it with a “TBG” shell, engaged in close-quarters combat, eliminating all members of the force.
AL-JAZEERA: Taiwanese Shipping Company Yang Ming announced it diverted its ships from the Red Sea to the Cape of Good Hope for two weeks.
GAZA’S HEALTH MINISTRY: 19,453 Palestinians have been killed and 52,286 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.
During the past hours, the Israeli occupation forces committed 16 massacres and genocide crimes.
PALESTINE CHRONICLE CORRESPONDENT:
Artillery and air bombardment targets the Al-Shujaiya neighborhood, northeast of Gaza, amid clashes with heavy machine guns and the sound of explosions.
Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing on the Al-Mughraqa area, south of Gaza City.
Artillery shelling on areas in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.
Two dead Palestinians arrived at the European Hospital in Khan Yunis. They were recovered from a street in the Ma’an area, south of the city.
Violent clashes between the resistance and the occupation forces in the northern area of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Israeli occupation forces stormed Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital and arrested a number of doctors from inside it in central Gaza City.
Monday, December 18, 4:15 pm (GMT+3)
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 151 Palestinians were killed within hours in the Jabaliya massacres.
HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters targeted with artillery two Iron Dome platforms in northern Israel, and caused accurate hits on them.
YEMENI ARMED FORCES: Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the military spokesman for the Ansar Allah Houthi group, said that they carried out a qualitative military operation against two ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea. We will continue to prevent ships from heading to Israeli ports.
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 5,000 wounded are in urgent need of treatment abroad.
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted an Israeli soldiers’ truck in Beit Lahia.
Monday, December 18, 3:00 pm (GMT+3)
REUTERS: Given the fierce escalation of the war situation in recent days, Evergreen will temporarily suspend import and export services to Israel.
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted an Israeli military jeep with an anti-tank missile near Al-Nada Towers in the northern Gaza Strip.
ISRAELI ARMY: 48 soldiers were injured during the past 24 hours.
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted a truck loaded with Zionist soldiers east of Khan Yunis.
EURO-MED MONITOR: We call for an urgent international investigation into Israel’s liquidation of Palestinian civilians after their arrest in the Gaza Strip.
BRITISH PM: “Many lives were lost in the war between Israel and Hamas, and no one wants the conflict to continue any longer than it has to.”
Monday, December 18, 2:00 pm (GMT+3)
CNN (quoting senior Pentagon Official): US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin wants from his visit to Israel a clearer security assessment regarding the ground operation in Gaza.
UN UNDER-SECRETARY GENERAL: The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is the worst ever. Impunity is so prevalent in the Gaza war, there may be a need to establish a special court over what is happening.
ISRAELI GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN: There is no difference between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, and it is not the appropriate party to rule Gaza.
REUTERS: Oil giant BP has announced it is pausing all shipments of oil through the Red Sea after recent attacks on vessels by Yemeni armed forces affiliated with the Ansarallah group.
SENIOR ISRAELI OFFICER: We made plans to invade southern Lebanon.
AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Kissufim in the eastern Gaza Strip.
REUTERS: A Norwegian ship was damaged in Red Sea attack.
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Israeli occupation army is forcing Al-Awda Hospital staff, patients, and companions to go down to the hospital yard, we fear a scenario similar to what happened in Kamal Adwan.
PALESTINE CHRONICLE CORRESPONDENT:
Israeli aircraft launched intense raids on Jabalya.
Israeli artillery continues to bombard the areas of Shawa Square in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood and Al-Sahaba in the Daraj neighborhood.
Israel launched violent raids on lands near Al-Maghazi camp.
Two Palestinians were killed as a result of Israel’s bombing of the gate of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.
Israeli aircraft launches a series of raids on the central Gaza Strip.
Israeli aircraft carried out a belt of fire and launched violent and successive raids on Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.
BLOOMBERG (quoting US Official): The White House is communicating with the Houthis through Oman and other mediators and urging them to stop the attacks.
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We hit enemy crowds with mortar shells.
YEMENI ARMED FORCES: Today we prevented two ships from sailing to Israel.
Monday, December 18, 12:25 pm (GMT+3)
REUTERS (quoting US officials): A ship was attacked in the southern Red Sea today with a projectile from an area controlled by the Houthis the Ansarallah group.
PRISONERS AFFAIRS COMMISSION: We have testimonies of horrific torture operations carried out by the Israeli occupation against Gaza detainees.
ISRAELI ARMY: A soldier was killed in the battles in the Gaza Strip, bringing the number of soldiers killed today to five.
AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Upper Galilee.
HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers and military vehicles in the vicinity of the Hamra site with appropriate weapons.
BRITISH MARITIME AUTHORITY: WE received a report of an accident 24 nautical miles southeast of the Yemeni port of Mokha.
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: An Israeli woman was injured in a shooting at a car near the town of Ateret in the central West Bank.
YEMENI SHIPPING SOURCE: The Ansarallah group fired a missile near a ship south of Mokha.
AL-JAZEERA: Intense gunfire is reported at the entrance to the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.
Monday, December 18, 11:30 am (GMT+3)
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces surrounded a group of schools housing a large number of displaced people in the Al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City.
AL-JAZEERA: 26 displaced people were killed in the Israeli bombing of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.
HAARETZ: A number of prisoners who were arrested inside Gaza died in a detention camp in the Naqab (Negev) nera Bir al Saba (Beersheba). The Israeli army is holding hundreds of prisoners it arrested from Gaza.
Monday, December 18, 10:30 am (GMT+3)
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters took control of an Israeli “Evo Max 4T” reconnaissance drone belonging to the Infantry, east of Khan Yunis.
AL-JAZEERA: Heavy Israeli artillery shelling on homes in various neighborhoods in Gaza.
QATAR: Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani said that Qatar will continue its mediation for a permanent ceasefire and support the Palestinian people to achieve their rights.
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces renewed their bombing of the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza.
Monday, December 18, 09:00 am (GMT+3)
AL-JAZEERA: Israel bombed with artillery the town of Aitaroun and the vicinity of the town of Naqoura in southern Lebanon.
AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing of the specialized surgeries building at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.
AL-AWDA HEALTH AND COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Israeli occupation forces continue to besiege Al-Awda Hospital after arresting its director, Dr. Ahmed Muhanna.
BRITISH MARITIME TRADE AUTHORITY: We received a report about an accident near Bab al-Mandab, south of the Yemeni port of Mokha.
Monday, December 18, 08:00 am (GMT+3)
HRW: Israel uses starvation of civilians as a weapon in the Gaza Strip, which constitutes a war crime.
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: 95 journalists have been killed since the start of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY : More than 100 Palestinians – most of them children – were killed in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli raids and bombing. 20 others were injured, while 100 others are under the rubble.
Monday, December 18, 07:00 am (GMT+3)
AL-JAZEERA: Violent clashes were reported in Khan Yunis, coinciding with heavy artillery shelling on all areas of the city.
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army said that four of its soldiers were killed in the battles taking place in the southern Gaza Strip.
Monday, December 18, 02:00 am (GMT+3)
MAARIV: Families of those detained by the Palestinian resistance in Gaza announced their sit-in, starting Monday, in front of the government headquarters, to demand the completion of a prisoner exchange deal.
Monday, December 18, 01:00 am (GMT+3)
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Journalist Haneen al-Qashtan was killed in an Israeli shelling that targeted her family home in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Monday, December 18, 00:35 am (GMT+3)
ISRAELI CHANNEL 12: The head of the Israeli Mossad, David Barnea, has received the green light from the Israeli government to proceed with prisoner exchange talks.
No comments:
Post a Comment