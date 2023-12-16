Hamas: Israel Has Not Achieved, Won't Ever Achieve Any of Its Goals in Gaza
Sunday, 17 December 2023 1:53 AM
Press TV
Osama Hamdan, the Gaza Strip-based Hamas Palestinian resistance movement's representative in Lebanon
The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas says the Israeli regime has failed and will continue to fail to achieve any of the objectives it pursued through its genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.
Osama Hamdan, the movement's senior representative in Lebanon, made the remarks at a press conference in Beirut on Saturday.
The regime launched its onslaught against Gaza on October 7 in response to an operation by the territory's resistance movements, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm.
Through its act of aggression, Israel has been pursuing such proclaimed goals as eliminating Hamas, releasing scores of captives who were seized by resistance groups during their operation, and bringing about permanent displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.
Hamdan described as "the failed war trio" the three key Israeli politicians who have been spearheading the war on Gaza; namely Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and two of his war cabinet ministers, Benny Gantz and Yoav Gallant.
The trio, he said, "did not achieve any of their aggressive goals in their ongoing Nazi war against the Gaza Strip and their goals will not be achieved, God willing, and their dreams and illusions will be shattered,” the Hamas official said.
"Israel's strategic defeat"
Elsewhere in his remarks, Hamdan added that Netanyahu has suffered a "strategic defeat" by failing to bring about the release of the captives, who remain in the hands of the resistance.
"If this Nazi enemy wants to return its captured soldiers alive, this will not happen except after a complete cessation of aggression and then through a negotiated deal according to the resistance’s conditions," he asserted.
Video footage from Al-Jazeera shows mangled tents and belongings of Palestinians at the courtyard of Kamal Adwan Hospital.
Netanyahu "Hitler of our era"
Hamdan, meanwhile, described the Israeli prime minister as "the Hitler of our era," saying that "the fascist" occupation regime "does not care about the lives of its soldiers and officers and throws them into the furnace of this battle knowing that once they enter Gaza alive, they will not leave it except in pieces.”
Nearly 19,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Israeli onslaught on Gaza, while thousands more are suspected to be buried under the rubble.
According to the Hamas official, the regime has committed about 1,700 massacres against civilians and defenseless, innocent people over the 71 days that have passed since the onset of its aggression.
He added that Israel continues its indiscriminate bombing of schools that house thousands of displaced people, shelter centers, tents, citizens’ residences, and hospitals that are protected by the international humanitarian law.
More than 289 Palestinians have been also killed in the occupied West Bank, where the Israeli regime has similarly ramped up its aggression since it started the onslaught against Gaza, he noted.
"All of this is happening in front of the world with American and British support and [the backing of] some European countries," the Palestinian official said.
He condemned the United States' unbridled military and political support for Israel, which has supplied the regime with more than 10,000 tons of military equipment, and has also vetoed all United Nations Security Council resolutions that called for a ceasefire.
"[US] President [Joe] Biden and the American administration are still partners with the occupation in massacres, ethnic cleansing, and killing of women and children [in Gaza]," Hamdan said.
Earlier this week, Hamas' military wing said its fighters had killed at least 36 Israeli forces within just 72 hours.
The Israeli regime has confirmed that as many as 116 of its forces have been killed in Gaza during the course of its ongoing onslaught on the coastal territory.
