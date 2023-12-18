Hezbollah Shells Israeli Settlement in Retaliation to Funeral Bombing
By Al Mayadeen English
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon attacks the Israeli settlement of "Kiryat Shmona" in retaliation for the bombing of a building near a funeral.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah fired a salvo of rockets toward the Israeli settlement of "Kiryat Shmona", the occupied Lebanese town of al-Khalisa, in response to the Israeli occupation bombing a building near a funeral procession in the southern Lebanese town of Aita al-Shaab.
The Israeli occupation forces, possibly as a means of attempting to terrorize the people of southern Lebanon, bombed a building that was meters away from the funeral of Hezbollah martyrs in Aita al-Shaab.
"Any violations against civilians would be met in kind," Hezbollah said.
Israeli media reported that four rockets were fired from Lebanon and landed in "Kiryat Shmona" with one even landing in the front yard of a house.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on Monday attacked two Israeli Iron Dome batteries in the northern Israeli settlement of "Kabri" near the occupied Palestinian-Lebanese border area.
The Iron Dome is a mobile air defense missile system designed to intercept short-range missiles and artillery shells by Rafael, a company for advanced defense systems.
The necessity for an air defense system to shield "Israel" against short-range missiles arose following the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in July 2006, when Hezbollah launched over 4,000 primarily short-range 122 MLM Grad rockets, most of which landed in northern occupied Palestine.
Interestingly, however, Hezbollah's operation was carried out using artillery shells that rocked the Iron Dome batteries and all-out destroyed them.
An Al Mayadeen correspondent in southern Lebanon reported seeing projectiles being launched from Lebanon toward the upper al-Jalil opposite the central sector in northern occupied Palestine.
Subsequently, sirens were heard in the settlements of "Dishon", al-Malikiya, "Yiftah", and "Ramot Naftali".
Operations on an uptick
The Islamic Resistance confirmed in its statements that the targetings of Israeli sites came in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and support of their valiant Resistance.
In the eastern sector, Hezbollah targeted a grouping of Israeli occupation vehicles and soldiers in the vicinity of the occupied Lebanese village of Hounin with appropriate weapons, marking direct hits.
In the western sector, it targeted the Israeli site, in Birket Risha, housing Israeli occupation forces. The operation resulted in confirmed casualties. Additionally, Hezbollah also struck a military infantry force in the vicinity of the kibbutz "Hanita" site.
The Resistance also monitored the entry of four Israeli occupation soldiers into a military post east of kibbutz "Sasa", and targeted them using appropriate weapons and achieving confirmed casualties.
Similarly, the Resistance in Lebanon also targeted groupings of occupation soldiers in Mount "Har Addir" and the Jal al-Alam site.
