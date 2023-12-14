Hezbollah Targets Israeli Gatherings, Barracks, and Vehicles
By Al Mayadeen English
14 Dec 2023
The Islamic Resistance intensifies its attacks against Israeli occupation forces in the occupied Lebanese towns of Hounin and Qadas.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon – Hezbollah announced that at 2:20 pm local time, its freedom fighters targeted the “Yiftah” Barracks (the occupied Lebanese town of Qadas), as well as a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers and vehicles in its vicinity. The freedom fighters, according to the statement, used appropriate weapons and achieved direct hits, resulting in confirmed casualties.
In another statement, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon – Hezbollah announced targeting a gathering of occupation soldiers in the “Hounin Castle” in the occupied Lebanese town of Hounin, at 2:30 pm local time, using appropriate weapons.
The Resistance group explained that this comes as part of its operations on the Lebanese border with occupied Palestine in support of Gaza and its Resistance, as the Israeli aggression continues for the 69th day.
Hezbollah also mourned its Resistance fighter, Mahdi Khalil Zaatar, from the town of Markaba in southern Lebanon, on the path to al-Quds.
On his part, Al Mayadeen's correspondent in South Lebanon reported that Israeli military helicopters targeted a house that had previously been shelled by a "Merkava" in the town of Mays al-Jabal and added that an Israeli drone targeted the outskirts of al-Naqoura from the northeastern side with a missile.
Meanwhile, the head of the Israeli occupation Regional Council in Upper al-Jalil, Giora Zaltz, commented on the fact that Islamic Resistance operations continue in the direction of northern occupied Palestine, criticizing the conduct of Benjamin Netanyahu's government.
In an interview for Israeli Radio 103FM, Zeltz said, “We are keeping the keys with (Sayyed Hassan) Nasrallah and not with us, and he does as he sees fit,” referring to the intensity of the operations on the Lebanese-Palestinian border.
Earlier today, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah announced in a statement that its freedom fighters targeted on Thursday a gathering of occupation soldiers in the vicinity of the Israeli “Shomera” Barracks with appropriate weapons.
The Islamic Resistance statement said, "In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and support of their valiant and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of the Israeli occupation soldiers in the vicinity of the Shomera Barracks at 10:00 am on Thursday, 14/12/2023, using appropriate weapons."
At 11:50 am, the Islamic Resistance released footage of its fighters targeting a number of Israeli sites on the Lebanese-Palestinian border on December 11, 12, and 13.
At the same time, Al Mayadeen's correspondent in southern Lebanon reported that the Israeli "Zar'it" barracks came under direct fire from the direction of Lebanon.
Our correspondent also pointed out Israeli artillery shelling on the Jabal al-Bat area, located between the towns of Maroun al-Ras and Aitaroun, pointing out that an Israeli drone targeted the forests of the town of Yaroun with a missile.
He also noted that Israeli warplanes launched an air strike in the vicinity of the town of Ayta al-Shaab.
