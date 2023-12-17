IOF Admits Two Soldiers Dead During Gaza Strip Confrontations
By Al Mayadeen English
The Israeli occupation forces spokesperson admits that two occupation Sergeants were killed earlier on Friday during confrontations in the Gaza Strip while three others were reported severely injured.
The Israeli Occupation Forces acknowledged the death of two sergeants, earlier on Friday. According to the IOF spokesperson, one was killed in the northern Gaza Strip while the other was killed south of the Strip.
The Israeli occupation soldiers were taking part in the invasion of the Gaza Strip and the Resistance confronted them and their troops.
The killed occupation soldiers are Reserve Sergeant Youssef Avner Duran, 26 years old, deployed with the Operational Mobility Unit and was eliminated in northern Gaza.
The second was Reserve Sergeant Shalev Zaltzman, 24 years who served in the 6623rd Battalion and was killed in the southern Gaza Strip.
Moreover, the spokesperson also noted that an occupation fighter in the Operational Movement Unit of the Hamarom Brigade was also critically injured, while an officer and three reserve fighters in Battalion 6623, were also seriously injured during confrontations.
Earlier on Saturday, a spokesperson for the Israeli occupation forces admitted that at least one Israeli soldier was killed while another two sustained injuries in the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah's operation in the occupied Lebanese town of Hounin.
Hezbollah claimed responsibility on Saturday for a drone attack that targeted a gathering of Israeli occupation forces outside the Ramim barracks in the occupied Lebanese town of Hounin, with confirmed casualties.
Three Israeli captives killed by IOF 'friendly fire' in Gaza
Also yesterday, the Israeli occupation military stated that its troops shot and killed three captives held by the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza, earlier on Friday, during battles in al-Shujaiya after "mistakenly" identifying them as a threat.
"Immediate lessons from the event have been learned," it claimed in a statement.
The occupation military identified the captives as Yotam Haim and Alon Shamriz, both taken from Kibbutz "Kfar Aza" during the Palestinian Resistance's Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, in addition to Samer el-Talalqa, who was taken from Kibbutz "Nir Am".
"This is an unbearable tragedy," Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement commenting on his troops' latest flop.
The spokesperson for the Israeli occupation army, Daniel Hagari, said the military "bears responsibility for everything that happened."
No comments:
Post a Comment