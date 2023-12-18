Iran Calls for International Investigation into Israel's Burying of Palestinians Alive in Gaza Hospital
Monday, 18 December 2023 2:30 PM
The file photo shows Palestinians assessing damage following an Israeli raid at Kamal Adwan Hospital. (Via Reuters)
Iran urges an international investigation into mounting evidence and reports that Israeli forces have used bulldozers to crush and bury sick and wounded Palestinian civilians alive in the courtyard of a hospital in the Gaza Strip.
On Saturday, footage released by Al Jazeera television network showed mangled tents and belongings of Palestinians in the courtyard of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia in the northern part of the besieged Gaza Strip.
"International investigation into the matter is a must," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani said in a post on his X account on Monday.
He added that the footage published following the retreat of the Israeli military from Kamal Adwan show that "some wounded people were buried alive in the hospital grounds by bulldozers."
The Iranian spokesperson added that Israel's "true face and anti-human" nature has never been more exposed than in the war against Gaza.
"After the killing of hundreds of Palestinians and the Zionists' preventing the bodies from being taken out, the Al-Shafa Hospital has turned into a mass grave," Kan'ani tweeted.
Speaking in a Saturday press statement, Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila said information and testimonies collected from eyewitnesses, medical teams, and media crews indicate that the Israeli regime’s forces buried Palestinians alive in the hospital’s courtyard.
The Palestinian health minister calls for an international investigation into reports that Israeli forces buried Palestinians alive in the courtyard of a hospital in Gaza.
“Some of them were reportedly seen alive before being besieged by the Israeli tanks,” she added.
In a statement on Saturday, the Geneva-based Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said its teams are documenting what happened in the hospital, stressing the need for an international investigation “into all the horrific Israeli violations that happened to patients, displaced civilians and medical workers in the hospital over the past days.”
No comments:
Post a Comment