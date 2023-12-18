Iran Ready to Further Strengthen All-out Ties with Kuwait: Foreign Minister
Sunday, 17 December 2023 4:25 PM
Press TV
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (C) and new Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah (L) meet in Kuwait City on December 17, 2023. (Photo by Iran's Foreign Ministry)
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says Tehran is ready to further improve relations with Kuwait in various fields.
Amir-Abdollahian made the remark in a meeting with new Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah in Kuwait City on Sunday.
He offered condolences of the Iranian president and nation to Kuwait over the passing of former Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah and congratulated Sheikh Mishal on his appointment as the new Emir of the country.
The top Iranian diplomat reiterated Tehran's support for Kuwait City.
The new Kuwaiti Emir, for his part, said he has instructed foreign minister and other cabinet members of the government to put the expansion of all-out ties with Iran on their agenda.
Sheikh Nawaf died at the age of 86 on Saturday.
On Saturday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and Amir-Abdollahian extended condolences to Kuwait on the passing of Sheikh Nawaf.
