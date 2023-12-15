Iran’s President Wants Rask Terror Attack Perpetrators Identified, Punished
Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi addresses a session of the Supreme Council for the Promotion and Development of the Culture of Sacrifice and Martyrdom in Tehran on October 2, 2022. (Photo by president.ir)
The Iranian president has ordered swift efforts to identify the perpetrators of the early Friday terrorist attack on a police station in Iran’s southeast, which has left at least 11 dead and several more injured.
Ebrahim Raeisi, in a statement, offered his condolences to the Iranian nation and especially the families of “devoted” police forces who fell victim to the attack in Rask County in Sistan and Baluchistan Province, claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish ul-Adl terror group.
“The powerful security and law enforcement forces must identify the perpetrators and orderers of this heinous crime as quickly as possible so that they can be punished for their disgraceful act,” the statement said.
The president blamed the “stooges of the world arrogance” for what he called a “cowardly and indiscriminate” terror attack.
The deadly attack has drawn condemnations from various Iranian officials, and also from Pakistan, where the group is based.
Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf called for a swift response to the attack.
He said that Iran’s adversaries have many times tried to break the will of the Iranian nation through such futile acts, but they should know such acts will be responded to with "harsh punishment."
A day of mourning has been announced in Sistan and Baluchestan Province to honor the victims.
A terrorist attack on a police post in southeastern Iran has left at least 11 police forces dead.
Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi promised the attackers would be brought to justice.
“Terrorists and their supporters must know that undoubtedly they will be caught at the hands of the self-sacrificing law enforcement and other intelligence-security forces and will be severely punished,” he said.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani also condemned the act of terror by the separatist group and vowed the ministry will join hands with other government organs to punish the attackers.
The ambassador of Pakistan to Iran also condemned the attack.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences and stand in full solidarity with the Iranian government and people of Iran,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
The attack, which occurred around midnight, was one of the deadliest in years for the region sitting close to Iran's border with Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Similar attacks have occurred previously, including on July 23 when four policemen were killed while on patrol.
That came two weeks after two policemen and four assailants were killed in a shootout in the province, claimed by Jaish ul-Adl.
