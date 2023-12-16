Israel Targets Hospitals, Admits it Killed Captives
Signs lying on the ground say children lives matter
Families gathered in support of children in Gaza outside the Spanish Congress of Deputies in Madrid on December, 16 2023 [Oscar Del Polo/AFP]
By Lyndal Rowlands
17 Dec 2023
Health minister Dr Mai al-Kaila has called for an “urgent probe” as witnesses say Israeli bulldozers crushed Palestinians in the yard of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.
One of the three Israeli captives killed in Gaza by Israeli forces was holding a white flag, an Israeli army official said.
The Al Jazeera Media Network says it will refer the killing of its cameraman Samer Abudaqa in Gaza to the International Criminal Court (ICC).
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to confirm captive negotiations have resumed.
At least 18,787 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7. The revised death toll in Israel stands at about 1,200.
