Saturday, December 16, 2023

Israel Targets Hospitals, Admits it Killed Captives

Signs lying on the ground say children lives matter

Families gathered in support of children in Gaza outside the Spanish Congress of Deputies in Madrid on December, 16 2023 [Oscar Del Polo/AFP]

By Lyndal Rowlands

17 Dec 2023

Health minister Dr Mai al-Kaila has called for an “urgent probe” as witnesses say Israeli bulldozers crushed Palestinians in the yard of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

One of the three Israeli captives killed in Gaza by Israeli forces was holding a white flag, an Israeli army official said.

The Al Jazeera Media Network says it will refer the killing of its cameraman Samer Abudaqa in Gaza to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to confirm captive negotiations have resumed.

At least 18,787 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7. The revised death toll in Israel stands at about 1,200.

