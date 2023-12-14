Israeli Soldiers Desecrate Jenin Mosque During Invasion
By Al Mayadeen English
The remnants left behind by Israeli occupation soldiers can be seen all over Jenin, where they have graffitied insulting signs and desecrated homes and places of worship in the city.
Footage of Israeli occupation forces desecrating a mosque in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin has flooded social media platforms in the past few hours.
One of the Israeli occupation soldiers stood at the mosque's podium and mocked the Muslim call for prayer, while others captured the insulting moment with their smartphones. Moreover, his mockery was amplified by the mosque's loudspeakers.
The Israeli Haaretz newspaper also reported that an Israeli occupation soldier was captured on video singing a song celebrating the Jewish Hanukkah holiday from within the Mosque premises after Muslim worshippers were forcibly evicted from the site.
The occupation brutalizes Jenin
This coincides with a 3-day-long Israeli aggression on the city of Jenin and the Jenin refugee camp, which has seen a number of executions, drone strikes targeting civilians, and hundreds of arbitrary detainments.
Israeli soldiers were also captured on video lighting Hanukkah menorahs, which is a nine-branched candelabrum, within the homes of Palestinians. To add to their provocative and insulting actions, Israeli occupation soldiers also graffitied the Star of David, the icon situated in the center of the Israeli flag, all over the walls of Jenin.
At least 11 Palestinians were killed by Israeli occupation soldiers throughout the aggression, while the city's hospitals have been blockaded by occupation forces, limiting the work of medical and emergency workers.
The occupation soldiers have wreaked havoc in the city, destroying its infrastructure and terrorizing its residents. This comes in the context of a broader fascist policy to suppress support for the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza, all over occupied Palestine. In Jenin, Resistance fighters continued to resist occupation forces throughout their incursion into the city, despite the minimal capabilities that Resistance fighters in the West Bank possess.
Israeli soldiers denude medical, media staff
Israeli brutality in Jenin also targeted Palestinian medical and media staff in the Jenin Government Hospital. Sources told Al Mayadeen that several individuals denuded by occupation soldiers outside the hospital and detained under false pretexts are medical and media personnel.
The occupation had previously employed this tactic in the Gaza Strip, staging propaganda videos that allegedly showed Resistance fighters surrendering their weapons to Israeli soldiers. However, social media users were quickly able to identify the plot holes in the released footage, which included the identification of media personnel among those detained and multiple takes of the staged act of surrender.
Back in Jenin, Al Mayadeen conducted an interview with a Palestinian woman, displaced from the Damaj neighborhood in Jenin. The woman confirmed that the deterioration of living conditions in the Jenin refugee camp was a direct result of the Israeli aggression on the city.
The woman also explained how occupation forces raided her home and the homes of her neighbors. She also revealed that occupation forces vandalized her home and arrested her son after finding a poster she had hung up of her other son who was previously martyred.
