Lebanon’s Hezbollah Fires Missiles at Israeli Military Positions in Retaliation for Gaza Onslaught
Friday, 15 December 2023 9:00 PM
A picture taken from the southern Lebanese village of Tayr Harfa, near the border with Israel shows smoke billowing near an Israeli outpost from rockets fired by Hezbollah on Friday. (Photo by AFP)
Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah has staged seven more anti-Israel operations in retaliation for the Israeli genocide of Gaza.
The positions targeted on Friday included the Ramim barracks near the occupied Lebanese town of Hunin and also the Al-Rahab site.
It also attacked Israeli forces entering their bunker in the Mitat barracks, as well as another group of Israeli soldiers, gathered in the Harj Al-Shatula site near the occupied Lebanese village of Tarbikha.
According to the movement, the operations were carried out "in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and solidarity with their courageous and honorable resistance.”
The Israeli regime also bombarded several towns in southern Lebanon, including the outskirts of Tirharfa.
The regime also dropped leaflets in southern Lebanon warning residents not to help Hezbollah.
“Early Friday morning, a drone dropped leaflets over the village that landed between the houses,” a resident of Kfarshuba told AFP on the condition of anonymity due to safety concerns.
Another resident said leaflets were dropped twice after the wind blew many from the initial batch away.
Since October 8, the day after the Israel onslaught against Gaza started, the frontier between Lebanon and the Israeli-occupied territories has seen deadly exchanges of fire, mainly between the Israeli army and the Hezbollah movement.
On Friday, Hezbollah said it had launched 509 attacks against Israel since October 8, with the operations involving drone assaults, guided missile launches, and artillery shelling.
Since the exchanges began, over a hundred people have been killed on the Lebanese side, including more than a dozen civilians, according to an AFP tally.
Sheikh Naim Qassem, Hezbollah’s deputy secretary-general, says the Lebanese resistance movement will continue retaliatory strikes against Israel until the regime ends its war on Gaza.
On Friday, Hezbollah said two more of its members had been killed during anti-Israel operations.
Reports say Israel has repeatedly used US-supplied internationally-banned white phosphorus munitions in its attacks on Lebanon.
The movement has vowed to keep up its retaliatory operations as long as the regime sustains its warfare against the besieged Palestinian territory.
The fighting has forced the evacuation of tens of thousands from the northern part of the Israeli-occupied territories, which have been pummeled by rocket fire and shelling carried out by Hezbollah and allied Palestinian groups.
