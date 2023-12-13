No Israeli Captives to be Released Before Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas
By Al Mayadeen English
Hamas politburo member Osama Hamdan says the Resistance would not release any Israeli captives before a ceasefire agreement is reached in Gaza.
The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, humiliated the Israeli occupation and brought the Israeli occupation closer to its end, Hamas politburo member Osama Hamdan said on Tuesday.
In a press conference held by Hamas in Beirut, Lebanon, regarding the developments of the aggression on Gaza, Hamdan said the occupation's arrest of a group of displaced persons in UNRWA schools was "a crime reminiscent of the Nazis' crimes against the Jews and the violations of the Abu Ghraib prison."
The Hamas top official reiterated the Palestinian people's rejection of all displacement bids in Gaza and the West Bank, emphasizing that "Palestine was and will forever remain for the Palestinians."
"There will be no negotiation for [the release of the Israeli captives] before a ceasefire in Gaza," Hamdan said. "The occupation will not succeed in liberating any alive prisoner by force, and their lives will be endangered."
This comes after the Saudi Elaph news website revealed that a European capital is hosting secret meetings between an Israeli and a Qatari delegation to discuss a new prisoner-captive exchange deal with Hamas.
Talks of a prisoner exchange
Quoting a high-level diplomatic source, the site reported that the Israeli and Qatari delegations are working on formulating a new exchange deal that includes children, women, and men, including three senior officers in the Israeli army who were captured by Hamas.
In return, the source stated that "Israel" will commit to releasing about 300 Palestinian prisoners, including 10 prisoners who have served lengthy sentences, among them Marwan al-Barghouti, a leading figure in the Fatah movement.
The source noted that the Israeli delegation includes officers from the Mossad and the Shin Bet, in addition to a representative from Benjamin Netanyahu's office and a representative from the Israeli army working in the office of the head of military intelligence. The Israeli delegation also includes a psychologist and a negotiation specialist.
Moreover, the report indicated that among the delegation members, there are "former Mossad elements recruited specifically for this mission with experience in this field and strong relationships with Qataris, some of whom have business ties with Qatar through foreign companies."
According to the report, the Qatari delegation includes figures from intelligence, Amiri Diwan of Qatar, and experts in negotiating with Hamas.
A member of the Hamas movement political bureau, who is the head of the detainees, wounded, and martyrs files in the Hamas movement, Zaher Jabarin, reiterated that "there will be no prisoner exchange [deal] as long as the Israeli aggression on Gaza continues."
Furthermore, he addressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, telling him that he would achieve nothing in Gaza as he advised France and the rest of Europe to reconsider their position in support of the ongoing genocide in the strip.
'Israel', US disconnected from reality
As the Israeli occupation garners support from the West, Hamdan revealed that it committed 25 massacres within 48 hours. "It is trying to cope with its losses by presenting fabricated and deceptive images."
The enemy, he added, "failed to achieve any military or political accomplishments."
A newly published report by Foreign Affairs explained that "the total eradication of Hamas" was the goal of the ongoing genocide being perpetrated by "Israel" and funded by the US in the Gaza Strip, however, this goal "may be based on an understanding of the organization that does not take account of its current reality"
The report underscored that "despite a five-week onslaught" carried out by allegedly "one of the most powerful armies in the world", and despite the forced displacement of hundreds of thousands and the martyrdom of over 17,000 Palestinians, Hamas, and its military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, showed "few signs" they have been "eradicated" as hoped by Washington and "Tel Aviv".
According to Foreign Affairs, "Not only has it [Hamas] managed to maintain itself; it has also asserted its autonomy from the organization’s outside leadership as well as its Arab allies and Iran, which was not warned of the attack."
He also went on to express his gratitude for the Yemeni Armed Forces' efforts in support of Palestine and its people, calling for the continuation of the struggle against the Israeli occupation until the aggression is brought to an end.
