Russia to Respond if NATO Airbases Used for Ukrainian Jet Planes — Envoy
According to Konstantin Gavrilov, Moscow will view this as these countries’ participation in the conflict
F-16 fighter jets Omar Marques/ Getty Images
VIENNA, December 13. /TASS/. Russia will resort to response measures, if Kiev uses NATO airbases for sorties of western-made planes, handed over to Ukraine, says Konstantin Gavrilov, head of the Russian delegation to the military security and arms control talks in Vienna.
"We already hear comments that, amid the significant destruction of Ukraine’s airstrip infrastructure, the F-16s handed over to Ukraine may carry out their missions from airbases in Poland, Romania and Slovakia," he said during the OSCE Forum meeting on cooperation in security.
According to the diplomat, Moscow will view this as these countries’ participation in the conflict and will force Russia to resort to "response measures."
