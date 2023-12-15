Sudanese Airstrikes in Nyala Target RSF Sites, Causing Civilian Casualties
Plumes of smoke after Sudanese army airstrike in Nyala, South Darfur on December 14, 2023
December 14, 2023 (NYALA) – Sudanese army warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on Thursday, targeting several military locations of the paramilitary forces in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur state.
The airstrikes, which are the first after the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) gained control of the city, reportedly resulted in civilian casualties and property damage.
The RSF took over the command of the 16th Infantry Division of the Sudanese army on October 26, effectively consolidating their control over South Darfur.
This development followed fierce fighting that forced a significant portion of Nyala’s residents to flee. Despite a lull in military operations over the past month, many neighbourhoods in central Nyala remain devoid of residents.
A statement issued by the RSF’s spokesperson accused the Sudanese army of carrying out a “brutal massacre” by bombing Nyala, causing the deaths and injuries of dozens of civilians and the destruction of their homes. The statement further alleged that the Sudanese army deliberately targeted civilians in an attempt to displace them.
Military sources, also speaking to Sudan Tribune, claimed that the airstrike was aimed at gathering sites of RSF fighters who were preparing to be deployed to military operations in Khartoum and North Darfur state. They estimated the number of these fighters to be around 6,000.
The Sudanese army sources specified that the locations subjected to bombings comprised the northern and southern neighbourhoods of Nyala city. The raids targeted the airport neighbourhood, specifically the RSF headquarters and Nyala International Airport. Additionally, the attacks targeted various sites within Riyadh, Al-Masania, and the livestock market, along with Karari and Al-Jumhuriya neighbourhoods. Furthermore, the bombings extended to positions surrounding and within the command of the 16th Infantry Division.
Eyewitnesses, however, reported seeing the bodies of several civilians at Nyala Hospital, which was recently reopened.
Since taking control of Nyala, the RSF has swiftly appointed Colonel Saleh Al-Fouti of the RSF to command the 16th Infantry Division, which was renamed the 1st Division. They have also appointed a police director and ordered the police and prosecutors to resume their duties.
Currently, the RSF controls four out of five Darfur states: South, West, Central, and East Darfur. However, El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, remains outside their control due to the threat of armed groups to fight the RSF in the event of an attack on El Fasher.
