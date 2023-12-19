Sudanese Army Launches Probe into Troops Withdrawal from Wad Madani
RSF fighters pose outside the First Civil Infantry Division in Al-Jazirah State on December 19, 2023
December 19, 2023 (WAD MADANI) – The Sudanese army has launched an investigation to examine the circumstances surrounding the withdrawal of the First Division from Wad Madani, paving the way for the city’s takeover by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Following three days of intense clashes on the outskirts of Wad Madani, the heavily armed RSF forcefully entered the city, which is bustling with civilians and displaced individuals. Thousands of residents sought refuge elsewhere for their safety.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Brigadier General Nabil Abdallah, a spokesperson for the armed forces, confirmed, “The First Division forces withdrew from Wad Madani city yesterday, Monday.”
He further stated, “An investigation is underway to scrutinize the reasons and circumstances behind the forces’ withdrawal from their positions. The investigation findings will promptly be presented to the relevant authorities, and the facts will be disclosed afterwards.”
Sources with knowledge of the matter informed Sudan Tribune that Major General Rabie Abdullah, the commander of the Fourth Division in the Blue Nile State, has been tasked with leading the First Division in Wad Madani.
The Sudanese public has expressed dismay and anger in the aftermath of the army’s retreat and the fall of Wad Madani, a city ranking as the third-largest city in Sudan after Nyala and Khartoum.
The RSF accessed the city from the eastern side. They crossed the Hantoub Bridge after orders were issued for the military command to withdraw from the city’s defensive positions and dismantle the barriers hindering the advancing forces.
Concurrently, in a parallel development, the RSF commander, Mohamed Hamdan Hemetti, appointed “Abu Aqla Mohamed Ahmed Kikel” as the commander of the First Civil Infantry Division in Al-Jazirah State and the head of the security committee in the state, as per an RSF spokesperson statement.
The statement emphasized, “Liberating Al-Jazirah State from the clutches of the people’s adversaries is a step toward liberating the entire country and dedicating our efforts to constructing the Sudanese state on new foundations that uphold freedom, justice, equality, and democracy.”
The RSF spokesperson urged all organizations to expedite the delivery of humanitarian aid to the city and encouraged displaced civilians to return to their homes.
(ST)
