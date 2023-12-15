Sudan’s Pro-democracy Leaders Denounce RSF Attack on Wad Madani, Call for Civilian Protection
FFC leaders meet with the media on September 1, 2022
December 15, 2023 (WAD MADANI)- The pro-democracy coalition leaders Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) have condemned Friday’s attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the Gazhira State, warning against the potential displacement of more civilians.
On Friday morning, RSF troops launched an offensive on Umm Alila, a town located 15 kilometres northeast of the state’s capital city of Wad Madani. The attack caused panic among displaced people who fled from Khartoum, with many seeking refuge in Sennar.
“This attack on Wad Madani is unjustified and a clear violation of the rights and protection of civilians,” said Yasir Arman, a prominent figure of the FFC. “We call on all parties to protect civilian lives and property,” he added.
In a post on X, Arman remarked that the assault on Wad Madani followed the extensive plundering perpetrated by the Rapid Support Forces against the inhabitants of Khartoum, targeting their residences and belongings. He emphasized the imperative of addressing and speaking out against the crucial matter of safeguarding civilian lives and property, “Protecting civilian lives and property is an issue that cannot be overlooked or kept silent, whether it comes from the Rapid Support or the Armed Forces.”
Khalid Omer Youssif, another FFC leader of the FFC, echoed Arman’s condemnation, stating that “all actions that expand the scope of the war must be condemned.”
Shihab Al-Tayeb, another FFC leader, warned that expanding the conflict would play into the hands of the Islamic movement and its allies. “Preserving the lives of civilians and their property requires that the war be stopped,” he said.
The statements of the FFC leaders mark a strong disapproval of the RSF military operations which are accompanied by human rights violations against civilians. The pro-democracy coalition had been criticized for not denouncing the rights abuses and war crimes committed by the paramilitary forces in Khartoum after the breakout of the war in Khartoum.
The preliminary committee of the Sudan Doctors Syndicate has expressed concern about the potential impact of the conflict on healthcare services in the country. The committee stated that Wad Madani has become a safe haven for many Sudanese seeking medical attention, and warned that expanding the conflict to the area would further exacerbate the collapse of healthcare infrastructure.
The fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF has been ongoing since mid-April, initially erupting in Khartoum before spreading to several states in Darfur and Kordofan. The international community has called for a ceasefire and a return to negotiations to resolve the conflict peacefully.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment