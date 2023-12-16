Ukrainian Military Call Dnieper Counteroffensive Suicide Mission — NYT
The military also denied statements by Ukraine’s officials saying that the army has gained a foothold on the left bank and established several strongholds
NEW YORK, December 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military have called the attempts of counteroffensive by the Ukrainian military forces in Kherson’s southern regions ineffective, The New York Times wrote.
"It is impossible to gain a foothold there [on Dnieper’s left bank]. It’s impossible to move equipment there," the paper quoted one of Ukrainian soldiers Alexey as saying. "It’s not even a fight for survival, it's a suicide mission," he said.
The military also denied statements by Ukraine’s officials saying that the army has gained a foothold on the left bank and established several strongholds. Soldiers said that these accounts overstate the case.
The Ukrainian commanders’ poor preparation and logistics were behind major losses in the area of the village of Krynki, they added.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that it was not immediately possible to comment on the soldiers’ accusations, The New York Times noted.
