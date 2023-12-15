UN Guterres Pledges Support for IGAD’s Mediation Efforts to End Sudan’s Conflict
December 13, 2023 (NEW YORK) – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has welcomed the positive developments emerging from the recent Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) summit on Sudan and pledged the UN’s unwavering support for mediation efforts aimed at ending the protracted conflict in the East African nation.
The IGAD leaders, in a landmark decision during their extraordinary summit held on December 9, agreed to appoint a special envoy to facilitate negotiations between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), effectively dissolving the controversial quartet group that had been previously tasked with mediating the conflict.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric conveyed the UN Secretary-General’s appreciation for the positive steps taken at the IGAD summit, reiterating the UN’s unwavering commitment to supporting the mediation efforts of its African partners and working collaboratively with all relevant stakeholders to bring an end to the war and restore peace in Sudan.
According to an IGAD statement released on December 10, the two rival parties, represented by SAF Chief of General Staff Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemeti), have agreed to a comprehensive ceasefire, the resolution of the conflict through inclusive political dialogue, and a direct one-on-one meeting facilitated by IGAD.
However, the Sudanese government has issued a statement rejecting the summit’s final communiqué, citing inaccuracies and inconsistencies. Both the Sudanese government and the RSF have also maintained that conditions must be met before the direct meeting can take place.
The UN Secretary-General remains deeply concerned by the parties’ continued reluctance to cease hostilities, which has inflicted immense suffering on the civilian population across Sudan.
In his statement, Guterres affirmed that his Special Envoy for Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, stands ready to engage with all parties and partners to advance the cause of peace in Sudan.
(ST)
