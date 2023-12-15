US Forces in Syria, Iraq Were Targeted at Least 97 Times - Exclusive
By Al Mayadeen English
14 Dec 2023 23:50
A US official tells Al Mayadeen that the attacks in both countries involved the use of drones, rockets, and short-range ballistic missiles.
A US military official revealed to Al Mayadeen that until Wednesday, American forces and coalition forces have been subjected to at least 97 attacks in Iraq and Syria since October 17.
The US official confirmed that the attacks in both countries involved the use of drones, rockets, and short-range ballistic missiles, noting that the attacks amounted to 45 in Iraq and 52 in Syria.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that US occupation forces at the Ain al-Assad base in western Iraq were targeted. Later, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the drone attack, confirming achieving direct hits.
In a related context, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq on Thursday claimed responsibility for targeting the US occupation base in al-Shadadi, south of the Syrian city of al-Hasakah.
In a statement, the Iraqi Resistance announced that the attack "is in response to the enemy's crimes in the Gaza Strip," confirming that the targeting was carried out by drones and that the US occupation base was directly hit.
Iraqi Resistance targets three US occupation bases in Syria
On Wednesday, the Iraqi resistance announced that its fighters targeted two US occupation bases in al-Tanf and al-Rukban camps in Syria with drones, confirming direct hits.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent also confirmed that the US occupation base in the Conoco gas field, north of Deir Ezzor in Syria, was targeted twice in less than an hour.
The Resistance shared on Wednesday footage of an operation that involved the targeting of the Ain al-Assad occupation base on December 11 via attack drones.
Iraqi Resistance factions have made it explicitly clear that US occupation bases in the region will be subject to continuous attacks until the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip is halted.
They have also justified the attacks by shedding light on the intrinsical role that Washington has played since October 7, providing the Israeli occupation with the necessary military and political backing to commit genocide and ethnically cleanse the Palestinian people.
