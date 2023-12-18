Yemeni Forces Target 2 'Israel'-bound Ships with Naval Drones: Sanaa
By Al Mayadeen English
Saree emphasizes that the Yemeni Naval Forces will only target ships headed to Israeli ports; assuring all ships commuting to any port in the world that they would not be harmed.
The Yemeni naval forces executed a top-tier military operation today against two ships with connections to the Israeli occupation, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree specified.
Saree revealed in a statement that Swan Atlantic, an oil tanker, and MSC Clara, a ship carrying cargo containers, were targeted by two naval drones.
He affirmed that the targeting of the two ships came after the crew of the two ships refused to respond to the calls of the Yemeni naval forces.
The Yemeni forces reiterated their commitment to the security of global maritime traffic.
Saree emphasized that the Yemeni Naval Forces will only target ships headed to Israeli ports. He assured all ships commuting to any port in the world that they would not be harmed, and called on them to keep their transponders open.
Saree also emphasized that the Yemeni forces will not hesitate to target ships that violate the conditions stated in the previous statements noting that the Yemeni naval forces are committed to preventing ships headed to Israeli ports from navigating via the Arabian Sea and the Red Sea.
The statement emphasized that the operation comes in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza, who have been subjected to killing, destruction, and siege for 73 days, and in response to the calls of the free people of the Yemeni nation and the Arab Umma.
Earlier this morning, The British Maritime Trade Operations Department (UKMTO) said it had received information about a potential explosion in the vicinity of Bab al-Mandab, off the Yemeni port of Mokha.
"UKMTO has received a report of an incident in the vicinity of the Bab El Mandeb, 30nm [nautical miles] South of port Mokha, Yemen," the British maritime agency said in a post on X.
Without providing further details, it said an investigation is underway to specify the nature of the incident.
"Master reports a possible explosion in the water 2NM off one of the vessels [sic] quarters. Authorities are investigating," the agency detailed.
It also advised vessels to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity in the area to the Department.
Israeli media rushed to comment on the reported incident, saying that "the Yemenis are not stopping," in reference to the current operations that the Yemeni Armed Forces are carrying out in solidarity with Gaza.
A couple of hours later, UKTMO reported another "incident" 24NM southeast of Mokha Port, Yemen, also advising vessels to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity in the area to the Department.
Yemeni operations significantly impacting 'Israel's' economy
Israeli Channel 12's Foreign Affairs Editor, Yaron Schneider, stated that "the Yemenis have succeeded in achieving their self-imposed goal, which is disrupting maritime trade to Israel."
Israeli media noted that altering sailing routes could lead to an increase in prices for goods imported from the Far East. Among the possible affected branches in trade are "fabrics, automobiles, raw materials, and electrical components."
This comes shortly after the head of the Sanaa negotiating delegation, Mohammad Abdul Salam, affirmed that "the Red Sea is safe for everyone except ships affiliated with the Israeli enemy," emphasizing that "Yemeni operations have a significant economic impact on Israel."
Elsewhere in his remarks, he reiterated that "any actions taken by the Yemeni Armed Forces are linked to lifting the blockade on Gaza and halting the aggression against the Strip."
"The Palestinian cause does not tolerate compromise, and we cannot accept what is happening to the people of Gaza," he stressed.
