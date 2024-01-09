100 Chilean Lawyers Lodge ICC Case against Netanyahu for Gaza War Crimes
January 9, 2024
The International Criminal Court headquarters. (Photo: via ICC Website)
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
About 100 Chilean lawyers have filed a complaint before the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accusing him of committing crimes against humanity, genocide, and war crimes in Gaza.
The Middle East Monitor, citing Quds Press, reported that the complaint, presented on December 22 in The Hague, was led by former Ambassador Nelson Hadad.
The complainants, most of Palestinian descent, are calling for an arrest warrant to be issued against Netanyahu and other individuals responsible for these alleged crimes, MEMO reported.
They highlighted the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza since October 7, as well as the destruction of entire residential neighborhoods without distinguishing between civilians and combatants.
“All countries must denounce war criminals, ensuring they are held accountable, assume their responsibilities, face punishment according to the penalties of the Rome Statute, and provide reparations for victims,” Hadad reportedly said.
The objective of the submission is to prove that genocide, forced displacement, war crimes and violations of international humanitarian law are taking place in Gaza, concludes the report.
In December, South Africa submitted all necessary paperwork to the ICC, bringing war crime charges against Israel over its genocidal war in Gaza.
“As South Africa we have accordingly, together with many other countries in the world, saw fit to refer this whole Israeli government action to the ICC. We have put through a referral because we believe that war crimes are being committed there,” South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, said.
Ramaphosa said it was “totally unacceptable” that Israel “had become a law unto themselves.”
According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 23,210 Palestinians have been killed, and 59,167 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.
Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.
(PC, MEMO)
