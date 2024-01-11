Africa Food Bank Conference 2024 to be Held in Ghana
By News Ghana
January 11, 2024
The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN) is delighted to convene the Africa Food Bank Conference 2024 in Accra, Ghana. Building on the Nairobi gathering in November 2022, this event will be a further opportunity for food banks from across Africa to gather in-person to discuss common themes and challenges facing food banks and learn from the experience and expertise of peers. As food banking continues to advance in Africa, we look forward to welcoming new GFN members to the Africa food bank community at this event.
We anticipate robust conversations, diverse idea sharing, and fostering a greater sense of community amongst food banks on the continent. In addition to conversational sessions at the event hotel, participants will have the opportunity to visit the facilities of Food for All Africa, a member of the GFN Africa Accelerator since 2019, and learn about their programs as part of the main summit agenda.
The Africa Food Bank Conference is a significant platform facilitating dialogue, collaboration, and the exchange of best practices in the critical areas of food security, hunger relief, and sustainable development. The event, comprising workshops and field visits, will see food banks from 12 African countries participating, culminating in a closing networking event expected to attract attendees including government officials, non-profit organizations, corporate partners, and individuals committed to addressing food insecurity in Ghana and Africa.
Key Highlights of the Conference:
1. Global Perspective: Gain insights into global trends, innovations, and successful strategies implemented by food banks worldwide to combat hunger.
2. Regional Challenges and Solutions: Address the unique challenges faced by African food banks in ensuring food security and explore region-specific solutions.
3. Collaborative Partnerships: Establish collaborative partnerships, fostering a united effort to tackle food waste and food insecurity on the continent.
4. Food Sourcing: Focus on the role of food sourcing in enhancing food distribution, reducing food waste, and improving overall efficiency.
5. Community Engagement: Explore strategies for engaging local communities, empowering volunteers, and raising awareness about food banking in Africa.
