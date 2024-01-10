Iran Supports South Africa’s Filing of ICJ Case Against Israel Over 'Genocidal Acts' in Gaza
Wednesday, 10 January 2024 6:44 PM
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, in Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip on January 10, 2024. (Photo by Reuters)
Iran has voiced its support for South Africa’s decision to file a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over crimes of genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, stating that the Tel Aviv regime has committed a raft of crimes against Gazans in flagrant violation of international conventions.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry, in a statement released on Wednesday, said Israel, enjoying unconditional and unrestricted support from certain governments, has been carrying out full-scale and vicious military attacks against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank over the past three months, and has been infringing upon all international conventions concerning oppressed Palestinians.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran once again strongly denounces the apartheid Zionist regime’s war crimes and genocide against the Palestinian nation, and expresses its support for resistance as a liberation move and legitimate right recognized by international law for the Palestinian nation in the struggle against occupation,” the statement read.
It went on to urge international bodies and agencies, including the UN Security Council, to adopt immediate and practical steps aimed at complete cessation of Israeli military strikes on Gaza.
The majority of respondents viewed the US position about Israeli aggression on besieged Gaza Strip negatively.
The ministry also voiced Iran’s support for South Africa’s “responsible, courageous and honorable” move, which it said was based upon international law in defense of the Palestinian nation.
It finally called for the international community’s strong support in order to hold the perpetrators of Gaza crimes to account.
Israel waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after Palestinian resistance groups of Hamas and Islamic Jihad carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories in response to the occupying regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.
At least 23,357 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in the war, and 59,410 individuals injured.
Tel Aviv has also imposed a “complete siege” on Gaza, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
