Tunisia and UNDP to Strengthen Cooperation
By Xinhua
January 10, 2024
Tunisia and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) on Tuesday agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in security reform, the Tunisian Interior Ministry said in a statement.
The decision was made during a meeting held here between Tunisian Interior Minister Kamel Feki and the UNDP resident representative in Tunisia, Celine Moyroud. Feki reiterated the commitment of his country to strengthen cooperation in security reform in line with the standards and provisions of international agreements and conventions. The two officials also stressed the need to adopt community policing in more Tunisian provinces to build trust between citizens and the security apparatus.
The two sides also touched on ways to push forward bilateral strategic partnerships, including a 2023-2027 local development plan agreed between Tunisia and the UNDP, the statement added.
