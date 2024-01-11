US, UK Strikes on Yemen Could Have ‘Destabilising Implications’ for the Region
The US and UK’s strikes on Yemen are a “tremendously dangerous escalation” says Trita Parsi, the executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.
“The strategy of the Biden administration has been to try to achieve de-escalation by escalating,” he told Al Jazeera. “It doesn’t seem to work in the long run, clearly, because the Houthis are likely not going to back off. They’re probably going to increase and intensify their attacks.”
Parsi added that the strikes could have “ripple effects” that include a “tremendous amount of destabilising implications” for the fragile ceasefire in Yemen and the wider region.
Earlier, we reported that the US and UK had begun strikes on logistical hubs, air defence systems and weapons storage locations in Yemen in response to Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.
No comments:
Post a Comment