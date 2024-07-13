Al-Wafd Party Reports Members Expelled for Apparent Involvement in Antiquities Trafficking to Prosecution
Ahram Online
Friday 12 Jul 2024
Al-Wafd Party announced Wednesday it expelled two members who appeared in a leaked video discussing trafficking in artefacts in what seemed to be a clandestine meeting that took place inside the party headquarters - and reported them to the Public Prosecution.
Al-Wafd Party leader, Abdel-Sanad Yamama, approved the decision by the Central Organization Committee, issued following an internal investigation, to expel and terminate the membership of Safeer El-Sayed Mohamed Nour and Abdel-Wahab Barakat El-Sayed Mahfouz from the party.
The Central Organization Committee is headed by Secretary-General and Party’s Spokesperson Yasser El-Hodeiby with the membership of Safwat Abdel-Hamid, Abdel-Azim Al-Basel, Ibrahim Saleh, Gamal Bilal, and Mohamed Abdel-Gawad Fayed.
The drama unfolded after a leaked video - recorded on a mobile phone during what appeared to be a meeting held in the party’s headquarters - showed Nour and Mahfouz discussing a business deal with an individual who possesses "the two pieces" - in a veiled reference to artefacts - in Mansouriya in Giza governorate.
On Tuesday, in response to the leaked video, the party formed an investigation committee which immediately suspended Nour and Mahfouz pending further inquiry.
Unauthorized archaeological digging and antiquities trafficking and smuggling are strictly prohibited under Egyptian law, carrying severe penalties that reach life imprisonment and fines of up to EGP 10 million in some cases.
Security authorities conduct extensive crackdowns on individuals involved in illegal digging and trafficking, including prominent figures, to safeguard the nation's heritage.
